This Viral Art Cafe Just Opened a New Outpost in Greenpoint

Whether for a first date, a bestie hang, or some me-time, New Yorkers are looking for ways to put down their screens and be creative. Also on a mission to revive the playful and imaginative side of New Yorkers is Happy Medium—a cafe for people 16 and older where arts and crafts like painting, pottery, and collaging make up the menu instead of bites and drinks.

“Happy Medium was really born from this pursuit of how could we be creative again and just make things,” says co-owner Tayler Caraway. “For us, art is all about making art because it’s fun and not because we’re perfect at it.”

After five successful years at the flagship location in Two Bridges, Tayler and her husband, Rett, have expanded the business with a new outpost across the East River in Greenpoint. It’s a welcome evolution; reservations at the Manhattan art cafe are regularly booked out a month in advance.

Similar to its predecessor, the Happy Medium in Brooklyn offers reservations for leisurely art making, as well as classes in watercoloring, figure drawing, and more. In addition to the current menu of crafts like Paint-A-Pot, the Air Dry Clay Experience, and the Watercolor Experience, Happy Medium plans to add oil pastels, gouache, and camp bracelets to the lineup soon. As warmer weather nears, Happy Medium will also introduce its first open-air painting classes held in the new location’s outdoor courtyard.

“Art really does change your brain,” says Tayler. “We don’t position [Happy Medium] as art therapy, but magic happens here. You’re rewiring your brain and releasing endorphins. There’s this after effect, we call it the afterglow when people leave—they’re buzzing.”

Happy Medium’s second location is now open at 224 Franklin Street in Greenpoint. Every two-hour reservation comes with a craft for $28 per person.