Watch Bronx Preschoolers Spin Basketballs Inside Bubbles With the Harlem Globetrotters

With all the intense news updates flooding our feeds this past week, we’re starting to miss the days when the internet was full of cute puppy videos and adorable kids. Thankfully, the Harlem Globetrotters were able to bring some joy back to the internet (and the city in general) when four team members surprised preschoolers from a Bronx-based homeless shelter at a Gazillion Bubble Show performance.

Donning their signature uniforms, the Globetrotters taught the pint-sized New Yorkers how to spin basketballs while getting doused with human-sized bubbles. The world-traveling team is in its home city for a series of games in the area this month but wanted to take some time to give back to their community before hitting the court. What results is the heartwarming video above of some very, very happy children (squeals of delight included).