Here Are the Big Changes Coming to NYC This Year

Even though “the future” is just like, a concept, it’s always fun to gaze into the crystal ball and peer at the most celebratory, surprising, worrying, intriguing, and long-overdue things that we’re pretty damn near certain will happen to/in New York City in 2019. Spoiler alert: None of them involve flying cars or pontoon bridges... so far.
It’d be glib to start comparing 2018 to 2019 so soon; you didn’t come here for that. Plus you were there, you saw it. We’ll also skip a lengthy treatise on the ever-malleable nature of the Big Apple (tl;dr: some places close; others open.) In fact, how about we just do what any good New Yorker should, and stand clear of the closing doors, stand on the right side of the elevator, and just get the hell out of your way?
Here are some of the most significant changes, and things to keep an eye out for in NYC in 2019.
The seeds of legal recreational marijuana are planted
In advance of the year’s first legislative session, Governor Cuomo announced his intention for New York to join 10 other states (and DC) by legalizing recreational weed in 2019. Though this is clearly the will of the people, hold off on taking celebratory puffs -- with legalization in the country’s largest city comes debate. 2019 may be the year Gotham officially goes green, but codifying laws, taxes, and establishing infrastructure may take time. Meanwhile, get prepared.
L-Pocalypse lessens to L-terruption
Is it an 11th-hour reprieve? Politicking? A conspiracy to manipulate East Village/Williamsburg real-estate markets? Ineptitude? After three years of loin-girding, speculation abounds after the announcement that the L-Train shutdown may be cancelled. We’ll see; the technology for repairing Sandy-damaged tunnels is untested in the US, repairs are now projected to stretch to 20 months, and the new plan still badly messes with anyone navigating North Brooklyn on nights and weekends. Expect one thing for certain: uncertainty.
World-class museum exhibits abound
The Morgan Library will host the largest assemblage of JRR Tolkien material in a generation. MoMa’s Lincoln Kirstein exhibit highlights the indispensable life of an American polymath. The Museum of Natural history will harbor a monster T-Rex model. At The Met, see legendary instruments of Rock & Roll. Bask in glorious renaissance portraiture at The Frick Collection. Be transported by Fred McDarrah’s photographs of 1960’s Greenwich Village at the Museum of the City of New York.
And new museums hit the town
The long-awaited Jackie Robinson Museum will open this spring to honor the legacy, life, and career of a true American hero. Featuring memorabilia and artifacts, the museum will celebrate #42’s accomplishments both on the field and in the struggle for civil rights. Come February, The AKC Museum of the Dog will land smack-dab on Bark-ahem-Park Avenue. The new museum will feature doggo-related artwork and information about the 193 AKC-recognized breeds. Such museum. Very culture.
New Broadway shows and blasts from the past
Beside revivals and big-budget Shakespeare, the movie-to-stage-musical trend continues (Tootsie, Beetlejuice, and Moulin Rouge) as does the musical-consisting-of-beloved-artists’-discographies thing (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations). New musicals include Hadestown and Be More Chill. Straight-play wise, Lanford Wilson’s Burn This returns (now with celebs!) alongside intriguing new shows Ink, Hillary and Clinton, and Choir Boy penned by Moonlight screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney.
Wegmans comes to NYC
Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Fairway: Watch out. Once Wegmans -- supposedly the greatest supermarket chain in the known universe -- opens its 74,000 square-foot Brooklyn Navy Yard location, it’ll be among the largest supermarkets in the five boroughs. Consistently receiving top marks for the selection, quality, and prices of its products, the company is also a mainstay on Forbes’ list of the country’s best employers, so dust off your résumé and clear out your fridge.
WorldPride NYC/Stonewall50
June 2019 marks 50 years since the Stonewall uprising -- essentially the beginning of the modern Gay Rights movement. The anniversary coincides with WorldPride's US premiere, lending this year’s LGBTQIA+ celebration amplified significance. Festivities abound throughout June, including events, meals, concerts, parties, lectures, the world’s largest Pride march, and oodles of general rainbow-festooned revelry. Register for events and sign up for volunteer slots early.
Healthcare coverage for All New Yorkers…?
Mayor de Blasio has announced that 2019 will see the roll-out of a major overhaul to the municipal healthcare system. Once fully-operational, NYC Care aims to provide comprehensive coverage available on a sliding scale -- including access to general practitioners, pediatricians, hospitalization, specialty care, mental health services, and more -- to all uninsured New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. It’s certainly an ambitious plan, so stay tuned to see if it all shakes out.
More restaurants will open in 2019 than you’ll find in some small cities
Last year we gained outstanding new French, Japanese, Oxocan, Italian, Sichuan, Korean, Persian, Indian, and American restaurants. And this year is off to a good start, too: In Midtown, Valerie is an antidote to the standard area Irish pubs; Violet brings grilled pizza to the East Village; Philippe is the latest loud, clubby, subterranean addition to Chelsea, and Krok -- dearly departed Pok Pok’s nealy identical replacement -- is getting its sea legs in the Columbia Waterfront District.
Robert Mapplethorpe’s wonderfully freaky year at the Guggenheim
Implicit Tensions: Mapplethorpe Now is a year-long (!) retrospective of the controversial artist’s work and a monument to his influence. The first of two phases, up from January 25 to July 10, consists of photographs, collages, constructions, and other ephemera. July 24 through January 5, 2020, phase two will feature work by artists referencing and/or inspired by Mapplethorpe. For those unfamiliar with the Mapplethorpe oeuvre: Do NOT bring your parents or grandparents to this show.
E-bikes and e-scooters will put some metal in your pedal
Continued prohibition of throttle-operated e-vehicles versus legalized pedal-assisted models has prolonged a brawl unwelcome by the Mayor’s office. The fight is ongoing, with lots of heady rhetoric, and will likely drag beyond 2019. But with relaxation of the law comes e-bike and e-scooter sharing services already popular in other cities -- what some experts assert could help address some of NYC’s congestion-related problems. Expect to dodge more un-helmeted, overconfident riders zipping around the streets this year.
Changes to minimum wage & paid family leave make life more livable
Having gone into effect in the final hours 2018, the new law of the land mandates a minimum $15/hr for businesses with 11 or more employees and $13.50/hr for businesses with 10 or fewer, going up to $15/hr by year’s end. Paid Family Leave will also now include absence due to “serious health conditions,” and and allow for 10 weeks of absence at up to 55% of average weekly wage.
Historic voting reforms
The new Democratic majority in the State Legislature is wasting no time, introducing a suite of reforms to New York’s embarrassingly antiquated voting laws. Proposed reforms include pre-registration for 16 and 17-year-olds, early-voting, automatic re-registration after moving, voting by mail, and closing campaign contribution loopholes, among other changes. There are some conspicuous absences in this year’s bill, e.g., the nearly year-long process for changing party affiliation, but surely reforming election day’s absolute shitshow is a healthy start.
Changing tables in men's bathrooms. For babies, not men.
The days of fathers contorting to change their kids’ diapers in public are ending -- as of 2019, all new or renovated restaurants, stores, theaters, and state buildings in New York with public restrooms will now be required to make a changing table available regardless of the facility’s gender designation, and post signage indicating the amenity’s location. It’s step toward meaningful recognition of and support for fully equitable family structures.
Hudson Yards continues to expand
Atop the West Side rail-yards rises Hudson Yards, Manhattan’s newest manufactured neighborhood -- the largest private real estate development, ever -- featuring gargantuan gleaming phalluses in which to live/work, wallet-draining luxe shops and restaurants, and an outdoor observation deck where one can stare into the abyss/horizon. 2019 will be an important year of openings for the development; this Spring cultural center, The Shed will open to the public. Think 21st-century fever-dream Lincoln Center.
Changing gender designations on birth certificates
If you were born in NYC, you may now apply to have the gender designation on your birth certificate changed to ‘M,’ ‘F,’ or the non-gender-binary ‘X,’ and all that’s required is a notarized application. Note that the gender-neutral designation will not be available from birth. Unfortunately, a signature from a medical professional is still required to change designations on state-issued documents like drivers’ licenses, but this is a step in the right direction.
MetroCard relief inches in and MetroCards as we know them inch out
After a botched launch, the Fair Fares program providing discounted Metrocards to NYers living below the poverty line is (sort of) here; of the 800,000 eligible individuals, only about 30,000 are currently being served. Additionally, the planned phase-out of MetroCards will begin this May with the new tap-based system going live in stations along the 4, 5, and 6 lines and on select Staten Island bus routes.
A new High Line art space opens
Tourist-magnet, rail-trail, and municipal green space trend-setter the High Line continues its northward expansion with the Spur at 30th Street, featuring the Plinth: a space dedicated to showcasing large-scale art. Side by side with the inaugural show (Simone Leigh’s Brick House), visitors will find commissioned site-specific mural and sculptural work, video art every day from dusk till close, and space for performance art and dance, and it’s all free. Try being cynical about that.
Cigarette sales banned in pharmacies
Following the example set by CVS in its bold 2014 move to discontinue cigarette sales, the deadly products’ sale is now prohibited at all pharmacies in the five boroughs, including any supermarket or retail store with a pharmacy section. Whether the move will make a difference in smoking rates remains to be seen, but it’s one more move in the city government’s ongoing bid to help New Yorkers kick the habit.
Approximately one million new movie theaters will open
Not one, not two, but seven new movie theaters are opening in New York City this year (we’re talking megaplex, not arthouse) in Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island which (amazingly) features a Wu-Tang Clan-themed bar. Four of these seven theaters will be dine-in, which means you can drink while watching a movie like an adult ought to be allowed to do. 2019 is looking like an exciting year for cinephile New Yorkers.
Staten Island wants you
Staten Island is making an ambitious play -- tons of new development, specifically in St. George (where the Staten Island Ferry Terminal conveniently lives), aims to attract visitors and new residents. Fraternal-twin projects are slated to open in 2019: Empire Outlets, a massive outlet mall, and Lighthouse Point, a schmancy new development featuring a waterfront, commercial and retail space, and both luxury and affordable housing. Yeah, yeah, yeah, but you can’t argue with the view.
BONUS SPECULATION: Other Things That Will (Probably) Happen in 2019
Lots of grousing about Amazon’s HQ2. A bunch of rezoning to make way for more development. Congestion pricing will be approved. The Brooklyn Heights Promenade will close to fix the BQE. Rent laws will undergo long overdue reform. Department stores will continue to bite the dust. Some of your most cherished institutions will close while a bunch of exciting new businesses will open.
