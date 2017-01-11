The Everyman's Guide to Tipping People in NYC

New York City’s tourism board, NYC & Company, agrees that 15-20% of your total fare is entirely acceptable.



Supers

Tipping your super is usually customary at Christmas time, and is based on a variety of factors, like how long you’ve lived there, how big your building is, how much work your super has done for you throughout the year, etc. “I consider it to be proportional to your rent,” says Ken, a superintendent at a building on the Upper East Side. “I usually get a range between $20 and $150 from each unit during Christmas.”

Fitzpatrick, however, believes you should swing a little more generous. “Depending on the size of the building, how much they do for you, how much they do for the building, etc, the standard would be $100-$250. If it’s your first year there, you might give them a little less than that,” she says.