How to Find a No-Fee NYC Apartment (Seriously)

There are two kinds of no-fee apartments in the city: those that are rented directly through the landlord or management company without the involvement of a realtor, and those that have broker fees paid by the landlord (so there is a fee, technically, but the landlord has agreed to pay the broker his or her commission).

Finding a no-fee apartment often requires more legwork (or more than a few concessions). But for renters with a particularly tight budget, it can be a way to save a couple thousand dollars on your New York apartment. Here's what you need to know.

Most no-fee apartments can be found online, without a broker

Turning to your social network is a great way to find an apartment without using a real estate agent. Let your Facebook friends, Instagram followers, and Twitter-verse know you're hunting for a new place, and you may be able to go straight to a landlord without much effort.