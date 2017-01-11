Is It Actually Possible to Find a Rent-Stabilized Apartment in NYC? We Found Out.

But first, what actually is a rent-stabilized apartment?

Before we even begin to talk about how you can get one, let’s make sure we’re all on the same page. First of all, rent-stabilized is NOT the same thing as rent-controlled. Rent-controlled means there's a limit price your landlord can charge you, and every two years the rent can be raised by 7.5% until that maximum is met (though often times this can be fought by the tenant on the basis that the landlord hasn't provided required services to the building and apartment. That's when you end up with a $500/month Classic Six). You aren’t getting a rent-controlled apartment unless someone in your family already has one (and has been living there since 1971) and passes it onto you. Now that that’s out of the way...