How to Affordably Furnish Your NYC Apartment... Without Using IKEA

Anyone who’s successfully managed to find an apartment in New York City -- even an affordable one -- has probably dropped thousands of dollars between first and last month’s rent, a security deposit, a broker fee, and all those other surprising costs you have to pay just to get off your best friend’s sofa.

Needless to say, there’s not a lot of leftover cash for furniture (let alone inessential decor). But that doesn’t mean you need to spend the next 12 months staring at naked walls and sitting on folding chairs -- and it also doesn’t mean you need to get the same IKEA MALM dresser as everyone else you know. While the Swedish furniture retailer can be a valuable resource for New Yorkers looking for inexpensive and temporary furniture (or a place to end a relationship), it’s worthwhile to consider investing in timeless, secondhand furniture and exploring the vast, exciting -- and yes, still affordable -- world of DIY design.