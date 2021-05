How to Go On a Date Again, According to a Relationship Expert

We are slowly reemerging from one of the most unromantic years of all time. Dating, which was already stressful enough pre-COVID, became almost non-existent during the early parts of 2020. Casual hook ups, in the most fun and enjoyable sense, felt reckless. And yet, while so much has changed in life as we know it, here we are, the same human beings who deeply crave romantic connection. So where do we go from here? At this point, many people are vaccinated, and singles are ready to mingle. But how? As a love and sex writer who has seen, heard and done it all, I have some advice for dating in the post-vax world.

Ask for your date’s Covid status in advance.

I completely agree with this guiding principle from Allison Chawla, a New York-based psychotherapist, “We are all going to have to be very honest about the way we feel and forthcoming when these experiences or opportunities present themselves...do your due diligence ahead of time. Ask the person whom you are about to meet if they haven’t been feeling well or if they have had any recent symptoms. Let us not forget that we are STILL IN the pandemic and the virus is still a threat to many. There should be no shame in continuing to protect ourselves at this time. Ask someone if they have been vaccinated. Be sure to be aware of your own health as well.”

This doesn’t have to be a dead serious conversation.

You can keep it light. Send a text: “Vax’d ‘n waxed, U?” Or, be super direct: “Let’s get the unsexy stuff out of the way: I’ve been double vaccinated for several weeks now. You?” Or save time by just putting the info right in your dating profile. Just know that you’re really at a stand-still in terms of date-planning until you have all the information.

Even if you’re both vaccinated, should the date still be outdoors?

Not necessarily. According to the CDC, if you’re fully vaccinated, you can resume life as normal—which includes grabbing dinner or drinks indoors. However, considering you’re both strangers (most likely), an outdoor date is probably the safest option given you still don’t know each other too well.

How do I greet my date, knowing we're both vaccinated?

This is actually a great way to share a cute little moment together before you settle into the date. You can say, “Hi! Is it cool if I hug you?” or “Should we elbow bump?” A little physicality, paired with some lightness in spirit, will make things less awkward when it comes to our next issue...