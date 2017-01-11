How To Have The Most Extraordinary 24 Hours in NYC

Flip for Barstarzz

Inwood/Washington Heights

It's free! It's insane! These Instagram-famous acrobats will have you doing a human flag in no time, and you’ll realize you never need a gym again, just a couple of bars. Gathering at Fort Tryon Park every Saturday for an intense group workout, this supportive group hangs out afterward to motivate and educate during a freestyle session. Watch athletes launch themselves in flips and loops around the park equipment, pursuing new limits to their physical ability, and maybe become one of them? Anything is possible if you believe in yourself. Or at least, that’s what you’ll say once you bask in their decidedly un-NYC positivity. Go now and say you were at The Muscle Beach of the East in its early days. And also there’s no beach. But there’s a river, and that’s nice too!