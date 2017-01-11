Over Tinder & Bumble? Here's How to Actually Meet People in NYC.

Believe it or not, online dating is NOT for everyone. Some people, in fact, do not enjoy coming up with a single-line bio that somehow magically comes off as smart, witty, flirty, and not murderer-y. Not everyone yearns to find the perfect selfie that will persuade someone that he or she is dating material, without so much as exchanging a single word to each other.

For those of you who still believe in meeting people "the old-fashioned way," i.e., in 3D, human form, rest assured the art is not lost. Yes, it IS possible to meet people in this enormous city of ours without swiping right. We spoke to NYC matchmakers to get their top tips on how to meet REAL people, in person, in New York. Now get out there.