How to Actually Save Money by the Time You're 35 in NYC

Quit drinking

Amount saved per year: $5,564 on average

Brown based this one on “an average week in NYC for someone with an active social life but who drives a desk for a living; drinks with friends one night after work during the week, going out on Friday night, and a nice dinner on Saturday." Let’s break it down per night:

“Night one: weeknight drinks after work at an upscale bar. Craft beers are $8 each with tip. You call it a night after your third because it's a Wednesday and you're getting close to 30. Total damage: $24.

"Night two: Friday night, it's go time. Two nice beers at the first bar ($8 each with tip) before you move to a dive and switch to Bud Light. Six Bud Lights later ($6 each with tip), and you’re ready for a slice of pizza from Joe's ($3). Nightly total: $55.