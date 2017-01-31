Everything You Need to Know About Subletting in NYC

Still, there are exceptions...

If you live in a rent-controlled apartment, you do not have the right to sublet your apartment. Residents in public housing or subsidized housing (Section 8, for example) should check the individual program’s rules, and may need legal counsel before subletting. Residents of both co-ops and condominiums are often subject to exclusive bylaws or the terms of their lease -- you may be able to sublet, but it’s not a legally protected right.

This is not a profit-making opportunity

Sure, if you’re leaving the country for three months to travel abroad, it makes sense to recoup the cost of your apartment through a subtenant. But that doesn’t mean you can charge them more to turn a profit -- especially in the case of a rent-stabilized apartment. The only exception is the 10% surcharge you can tack on for providing a fully furnished unit. Just as there are laws protecting you from your landlord, subtenants too are safeguarded from unlawful overcharges.