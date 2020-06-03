Food & Drink How to Support the Black Community in New York City From nonprofits and community organizations to restaurants and bookstores.

The events of the past week have left many of us at a loss for words. The grief America is feeling for George Floyd and the systemic injustices that have been part of our nation’s history has made support for Black Americans and Black communities more important than ever. And like so much of the country, it’s on the forefront of our hearts and minds here at Thrillist.



Right now, one of the ways you can help to support Black-owned businesses and organizations in New York is by donating to nonprofits and community efforts alike, and by also patronizing local establishments. “Black communities need New Yorkers' support,” says chef Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster in Harlem. “One important way is to seek out and frequent Black-owned businesses,” and not just for right now, but for the weeks, months, and years to come. Here are some of the ways you can make a difference.

