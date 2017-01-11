How to Survive New York, According to the City's Happiest Seniors

Stop taking NYC's free, cultural opportunities for granted

“Take advantage of all the amazing things that NYC has to offer -- and all the free things. Really search for those things and do them. Because, otherwise, why live here? Any time I feel depressed all I need to do is go to the Metropolitan Museum, and that just inspires me. Because it has the work of the ages.”

-- Gretchen Cryer, 80

Actually spend your money

“What I like about New York is, you can find anything and everything you want here. I like to go shopping, I like to travel, that’s what life is all about. But I do have friends who just saved their money [their whole lives]. They’d always ask me, why are you going on so many trips? Well, money is useless if you don’t spend it. They have money in the bank, but they have nothing to think on, nothing to talk about.”

-- Jane Smith*, 82