I Got High Naturally in an Infrared Sauna

The first 30 minutes went by shockingly fast. I was drenched in sweat but I felt good -- like how I imagine the beginning of a run might feel if you were the type of person who enjoyed running instead of watching 16 back-to-back episodes of The X-Files. I did some stretching, rolled my legs out with a roller, and felt my skin turn slick and Gumby-like. I didn’t feel bored at all. And then, somewhere into “Formation,” it happened. I felt myself growing more alert and awake. I wrote this entire article in my head from start to finish.

Lauren and Katie say they take all their business calls inside the sauna because it’s where they get their best thinking done, and as absurd as it sounds I can see how it could be true. I genuinely felt like I had the drive to come up with new ideas and be productive -- and not in some drug-induced way where it felt like my mind was racing -- but in a way where I felt I was thinking with a calmer and clearer head than ever before.