Inside 'Dream House': NYC's Trippy, Hidden Meditative Art Space

So how does a nonprofit, donation-based space stay afloat and pay rent in pricey TriBeCa? "Dream House" is run by La Monte Young's MELA Foundation and supported by Dia Art Foundation, among others (the visuals and music that make up Dream House were exhibited by Dia in a different space, in Chelsea, in 2015). It also helps that the Church St building's landlord is apparently "sympathetic" to the installation.

Young and Zazeela's original, collaborative work involves Zazeela's visuals coupled with what Lentjes calls "the drone" -- not the flying vehicle, but rather a minimalist musical genre. Intricate, looped harmonies created by Young are projected through the converted apartment. The placement and mix of the tones create something called a "psychoacoustic phenomenon" or, as a sound engineer friend of mine put it, "weird ghost sounds." What you can hear in the music changes based on whether you're standing up, lying down, in the back, or in the front of the room. The work is meant to immerse the viewer and listener in a complete sensory environment, to trigger a subconscious awareness via physical immersion in purple light and and deep tones.