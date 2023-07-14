The Brooklyn Library Just Launched the Ultimate JAY-Z Exhibit to Celebrate Hip-Hop 50

She added that it also made sense, given how it depicts a "uniquely Brooklyn story at a uniquely Brooklyn institution."

The Brooklyn Library’s director of communications, Damaris Olivio, also shared, "The overall story is betting on yourself, so we're really hoping Brooklyn youth will be inspired by this story and learn more about the library has to offer," noting the library offers instruments available for check out, that there's even a recording studio exclusively for teens to reserve at the Kings Highway Library, and that The Book of HOV may host recording info sessions soon.

You can take the exhibit home with you, too. The Roc Nation-donated vinyl, as well as copies of books that JAY-Z has in his home, and his biography are available to be checked out.

And if you're able to visit the exhibit or the Marcy Branch soon enough, you may even be able to check them out with limited edition library cards featuring his iconic album covers. (If you're lucky, you can actually collect all 13 library cards that will roll out over the next couple of weeks, but only one can be used as an active card at a time.)

While the Marcy Library near the Marcy Houses that the rapper grew up in wasn’t big enough to house the exhibition, in addition to the special library cards there, you can also check out copies of books that belong to Jay there, and more programming will be announced at a later date.

Plus, New York hip-hop heads will be glad to know that there's many other ways to celebrate Hip-Hop 50 across the five boroughs this summer. There's a festival headlined by Queens legends Run DMC featuring an array of Bronx and Queens natives being held at Yankees Stadium this August, and so much more that you can learn more about here.