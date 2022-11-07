The Ultimate Guide to John F. Kennedy Airport in NYC

The Sunken Lounge at the TWA Hotel | Photo courtesy of TWA Hotel, Photo by David Mitchell The Sunken Lounge at the TWA Hotel | Photo courtesy of TWA Hotel, Photo by David Mitchell

As the largest airport in New York State and the sixth busiest in the country, if you’re flying in or out of the Big Apple during the 2022 holidays season, there’s a good chance it’ll be through John F. Kennedy International Airport. Opened in 1948 in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, the world-famous JFK Airport serves millions of passengers annually (with a record number of 62 million in 2019) through six terminals, 131 gates, and four runways. And recently, a billion dollar renovation initiative—which launched in 2018 and is expected to run through 2030—promises to improve the quality of JFK’s facilities via new indoor greenspaces, public art, renewable energy technologies, and more. So whether you’re looking for overnight accommodations before an early flight or are in search of reliable spots for pre-boarding bites and cocktails, here’s our ultimate guide on everywhere to eat, drink, hang, and more at John F. Kennedy International Airport in NYC.

JFK Airport by public transportation Bus: If ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft are out of your budget, one option is hopping on an MTA bus via routes B15, Q3, Q6, Q7, or Q10. Subway and AirTrain: Otherwise, the easiest and most cost-effective way is via the subway and AirTrain that’ll cost a total of $10.75. If coming from Manhattan, hop on the Far Rockaway-bound A train (make sure it’s not the Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd bound A train, and if you mistakenly take this one, simply get off at the Rockaway Boulevard stop on to transfer to the Far Rockaway-bound one). Then, transfer to the AirTrain at the Howard Beach Station. If coming from other city locations, take the Jamaica Center-bound subway lines of the E, J, or Z trains to Sutphin Boulevard/Archer Avenue/JFK Airport to then transfer to the AirTrain.

JFK Airport restaurants Breakfast: Alongside classics like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts—which can be found in almost every terminal—stop by the H&H Bagels in the food hall of Terminal 5 for artisanal BECs and lox; or Croque Madame in Terminal 2 for crepes and quiches. Other popular eateries include La Brea Bakery in Terminal 4 for breads and pastries; and Apartment 7B in Terminal 7 for grab-n-go sandwiches plus coffee and teas.

Bars: Spread across six terminals, there’s plenty of watering holes to sip on cocktails and beers. With all spots allowed to serve alcohol beginning from 8 am until close, Le Grand Comptoir in Terminal 7 is a wrap-around wine bar with snacks like cheese boards and Bruschetta; and Martini Bar in Terminal 1 turns out wine, beer, and no-frills cocktails. For an ice cold brew, there’s also a pub outpost of New York-based Blue Point Brewery in Terminal 4. Other chill bars include Tigin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Terminal 4 and New York Sports Bar in Terminal 8.

Bookstore at JFK Airport | Sorbis/Shutterstock

JFK Airport shops Retail therapy and last-minute gifts: Sometimes, a bit of retail therapy really cures any lingering pre-flight anxiety or saves you from showing up to holiday celebrations empty-handed. Among the in-airport options, there’s mini outlets for top tier designers like Cartier, Coach, and Ferragamo in Terminal 1, plus Swarovski, Brooks Brothers, and Juicy Couture in Terminal 4. For more affordable choices, there’s a New York Originals shop in Terminal 8 for all your souvenir needs and a 47 Brand hat shop in Terminal 4 as well. For reading materials, snag magazines, books, and newspapers from Hudson News stores in Terminals 1, 4, 7, and 8; in addition to a Read bookstore in Terminal 2; and a WhereTraveler Books in Terminal 5.

JFK Airport lounges and spas Pamper yourself and pass the time between layovers: Whether traveling for business or pleasure, pampering yourself is truly the ticket to having a more laidback flight. After you’ve cleared security, release some tension via a quick shoulder or neck massage at Xpress Spa in Terminal 1 or BeRelax in Terminal 5. For a swankier spot to kick up your feet, there are several exclusive airport lounges for members/international ticket purchasers including the Air France Lounge in Terminal 1; Delta Sky Clubs in Terminals 2 and 4; Swiss, Emirates, Air India, and Etihad Lounges in Terminal 4; and more. For long layovers, Terminal 4 also hosts a crew of Minute Suites, which are quaint rooms with a daybed, desk, and TV for travelers looking to rest for a minimum of 1 hour to a maximum of 8 hours.

TWA Hotel terminal | Photo courtesy of TWA Hotel, Photo by David Mitchell

