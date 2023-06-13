Enjoy Seafood, Barbecue, and Vegan Bites at the Second Annual Juneteenth Food Festival

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when the Black community of Galveston, Texas finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery—nearly two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. A century and a half later, after finally being recognized by the U.S. as a federal holiday in 2021, New Yorkers fill this day with vibrancy and community across the five boroughs—particularly through food.

Since the first Juneteenth holiday was observed in 1866, food has been at the forefront of its identity. A collaborative effort between Weeksville Heritage Center and Black-Owned Brooklyn shines a spotlight on these culinary traditions and local Black-owned businesses at the Second Annual Juneteenth Food Festival on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. Attendees of the outdoor event will be able to roam around a traffic-free Buffalo Avenue (between St. Mark’s Avenue and Bergen Street) outside the Weeksville Heritage Center in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Oh, did we mention the festival is free to attend?