Enjoy Seafood, Barbecue, and Vegan Bites at the Second Annual Juneteenth Food Festival
This year’s talent includes top eateries like Dept of Culture, Aunts et Uncles, and Island Pops.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when the Black community of Galveston, Texas finally learned that they were free from the institution of slavery—nearly two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. A century and a half later, after finally being recognized by the U.S. as a federal holiday in 2021, New Yorkers fill this day with vibrancy and community across the five boroughs—particularly through food.
Since the first Juneteenth holiday was observed in 1866, food has been at the forefront of its identity. A collaborative effort between Weeksville Heritage Center and Black-Owned Brooklyn shines a spotlight on these culinary traditions and local Black-owned businesses at the Second Annual Juneteenth Food Festival on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. Attendees of the outdoor event will be able to roam around a traffic-free Buffalo Avenue (between St. Mark’s Avenue and Bergen Street) outside the Weeksville Heritage Center in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Oh, did we mention the festival is free to attend?
Among the 29 participating vendors, guests can fill up on Nigerian cooking by Dept of Culture, vegan Caribbean bites from Aunts et Uncles, an array of soul food-inspired sliders courtesy of Black Castle by Black Nile, refreshing iced tea brewed by Brooklyn Tea, and much more. For something sweet, guests can purchase bean pies from Abu’s Bakery, Caribbean rum cakes at Patsy’s Rum Cake, and ice pops by Island Pops.
In addition to the food stands, the Juneteenth Food Festival will curate good vibes through all-day house music sets by the Soul Summit Music DJ collective, performances by the Jazzy Jumpers professional double dutch team, a book signing by Nicole Taylor (of her Juneteeth cookbook titled Watermelon & Red Birds), and a curated marketplace selling everything from clothing and accessories to records and books.
The Second Annual Juneteenth Food Festival takes place on June 17 and June 18 from 12 pm–7 pm on Buffalo Avenue outside the Weeksville Heritage Center in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. RSVP is free.