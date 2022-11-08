The Ultimate Guide to LaGuardia Airport in NYC

With the help of a billion dollar renovation initiative, it’s safe to say that LaGuardia Airport has gone through a major glow-up since its previous punchline status. And this holiday season, travelers can count on flying through a dependable and modernized transportation hub for domestic flights in and out of the Big Apple. Named after Fiorello La Guardia, a former NYC mayor from 1934–1945, LGA Airport in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens was first established in 1939. More than 80 years later, the recently revamped property now flaunts four terminals, 72 gates, and two runways, while functioning as one of the top 25 busiest airports in the U.S. So, whether you’re looking to explore the newly revitalized facilities, pamper yourself pre-flight, or dine and drink before boarding, here’s our ultimate guide on everywhere to eat, drink, hang, and more at LaGuardia Airport in NYC.

LaGuardia Airport by public transportation Bus: If yellow cabs or ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft are out of your budget, buses are the only way to get to any departure terminals. Among the available MTA bus routes, you can hop on the Q47, Q48, Q70, Q72, or the M60 is a quick ride from the Upper West Side/Harlem.

Bars: If you’re looking for a stiff drink to settle your flying anxieties or just kicking off vacation mode, Terminal B boasts some solid watering holes like Bar 212 for American plates and cocktails; an outpost of the decades-old East Village wine bar Bar Veloce; and a well-stocked wine/spirits bar called Spirit & Bell. Other popular joints include Biergarten for cold brews in Terminal C, as well as Wibar in Terminal D, which boasts an extensive selection of more than 100 wines.

LaGuardia Airport shops Retail therapy and last-minute gifts: In those dire times of forgetting a must-have beauty product at home or when in need of a quick holiday gift, LaGuardia offers an array of places for serious retail therapy. Some pricier options include outlets of the makeup brand MAC in Terminal B and C; The Dean menswear in Terminal B; and Le Labo, Beekman 1802, and Swarovski in Terminal C. For quality travel gear, Terminal C also houses a TUMI. Additionally, there’s a whimsical outlet of the high-end toy company, FAO Schwarz, in Terminal B. To keep yourself entertained during your layover or flight, check out the McNally Jackson bookshop in Terminal B, or drop by one of the many BuzzFeed News stores and Cibo Express Gourmet Markets in Terminal C.

LaGuardia Airport lounges and spas Pamper yourself and pass the time between layovers: After you’ve cleared security, set yourself up for a guaranteed chilled out flight via a quick shoulder or neck massage at Xpress Spa in Terminal C and BeRelax in Terminal B. Alternatively, drop by the shoeshine station in Terminal D. For long layovers, Terminal B also hosts a crew of Minute Suites, which are quaint rooms with a daybed, desk, and TV for travelers looking to rest for a minimum of 1 hour to a maximum of 8 hours. If you’re in the mood for a swankier hang, there are several exclusive airport lounges for members/ticket purchasers including the American Airlines Admirals Club, The Centurion Lounge, Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge, and United Airlines United Club in Terminal B. There are also two Delta Sky Clubs, one in Terminal C and the other Terminal D.

Art at LaGuardia Airport Historic Marine Air Terminal: If you find yourself looking for a way to stretch your legs, one of the most popular pastimes of LGA travelers is checking out the historic Marine Air Terminal, also known as Terminal A. Here, visitors can check out the Art-Deco architecture, as well as a well-preserved mural that depicts the history of flying called Flight by artist James Brooks. Terminal B: Located within Terminal B, check out a recent addition to the LGA property that combines the use of water, lasers, and sound. The water feature runs continuously, but every 15 minutes one of the two signature shows are on display. Terminal C: Within the newly renovated Terminal C, a rotating display of works by local artists, courtesy of the Queens Museum, highlights NYC’s culturally rich history and continued progression to promote diversity, inclusivity, and creativity.

Hotels near LaGuardia Airport Top choice: Of the surrounding accommodations, we recommend staying at the nearby Aloft New York Laguardia Airport where on-site amenities include a fitness center, gift shop, and purchasable laundry/dry cleaning services.

