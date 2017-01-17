Hacks to Make Your Tiny NYC Apartment Seem Bigger (Yes, It's Possible)

Because cabinet space is slim to none in an NYC apartment, “be smart about the utensils that you’re keeping and if you don’t cook a lot, a basic set of utensils will be sufficient,” says Mellen. Replace your potato masher and other individualized kitchen tools with a blender or food processor, which can do the work of most kitchen stuffs.

Sharon Lowenheim, owner of NYC’s Organizing Goddess, Inc., suggests small apartment owners or renters “add lazy Susans and stacking shelves to cabinets.” This allows use of all vertical space, rather than just the bottom of the shelf.

As for garbage, look into getting a smaller waste bin to keep under the sink instead of having it take up space on the floor. “It will save space and also keep the garbage out of sight -- it's a win, win!” says Petty.