Aside From That Whole Porn Thing, Are Those Free Wi-Fi Kiosks Even Good?

Wait, so what happened to the web browsing?

I know: you live to browse the web!!! But here's the thing about putting a free web-browser-equipped tablet on the streets: people are going to watch Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day on repeat!!!!! Just kidding, they're going to watch porn.

Repeated incidents of people casually watching porn on the sidewalk has led LinkNYC to shut off the web browsers, effective September 14th. So if you ever actually wanted to watch Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, or check to see if your ex is still ranked higher than you in your LinkedIn network, you can no longer do that!

A spokesperson from Mayor de Blasio's office told Gothamist, "There were concerns about loitering and extended use of LinkNYC kiosks, so the Mayor is addressing these quality-of-life complaints head on. Removing the internet browser from LinkNYC tablets will not affect the other great services LinkNYC provides -- superfast Wi-Fi, free phone calls, or access to key City services - but will address concerns we’ve heard from our fellow New Yorkers."