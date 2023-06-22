Palestinians Are Carving Out a Home for Themselves in Bay Ridge

In the southwest corner of Brooklyn, a thriving and rapidly growing community of Arabs—Yemenis, Egyptians, and Palestinians among them—populate the bustling streets. Just stroll down 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge, and you will be greeted with signs in Arabic, neighbors chatting in multiple dialects outside the local Middle Eastern market Balady, and graffiti calling for the liberation of Palestine. An estimated 7,771 people of Arab ancestry live in Bay Ridge. The cultivation of this community first began with the migration of Christians from Syria and Lebanon in the early 1900s, and later increased as predominantly Muslim groups from countries such as Egypt, Morocco, and Yemen started moving to the neighborhood in the 1970s. “Walking around seeing all these hijabs and Muslim people, it really makes you feel like you're back home,” says Shadin Hamdan, founder of Bay Ridge business Kanafa Cups, whose family is from the Beit Hanina neighborhood in Jerusalem.

New York City is known for housing a wide variety of thriving ethnic enclaves—Chinatown in Manhattan and Little Carribean in Flatbush among them. Bay Ridge fosters an Arab community akin to those more famous spaces, where neighbors treat each other like family. And as tensions continue to be exacerbated in Israel and Palestine, the neighborhood has served as a landing spot for Palestinians who were forced to flee their birthplace—creating a home away from home, a Little Palestine, in Bay Ridge.

Balady Market, where locals stock up on Middle Eastern foods like grape leaves and labneh. | Photo courtesy of Balady Foods

“Anytime I meet a Palestinian here, we just talk for a couple minutes about what town or villages we’re from, and then we ultimately make the connection that our parents know each other, or that someone is a distant cousin.” says Palestinian-American activist and Bay Ridge native, Nerdeen Kiswani, who founded of Within Our Lifetime (WOL), a Palestinian-led community organization.

It’s important to note that Bay Ridge has always had a Palestinian community. But a more recent influx of refugees and related protests have put the neighborhood in the spotlight for those outside of it. In the wake of the Israel-Palestine conflict, as well as post-9/11 racism, Palestinians have typically hesitated to put their culture on display. However, as awareness increases via social media and communities like the one in Bay Ridge as well as other Palestinian hubs in Chicago, Illinois, and Paterson, New Jersey (which has earned the nickname Little Ramallah after a Palestinian village) flourish, Palestinians are beginning to make their pride for their roots known. “[Growing up in Bay Ridge], I knew a lot of Palestinian kids who would tell other people that they were Jordanian or Lebanese or whatever country their family was exiled to, because just saying you're Palestinian is the scariest thing in the world,” says Kiswani. “Now, I think people are more open about their identity and proud to be a Palestinian, whereas before, there was still that stigma associated with it. Not that there isn't now, but we're fighting back harder.”

This pride is cultivated by the many Palestinian-owned businesses, mosques, and cultural centers that line 4th and 5th Avenue, spanning from 67th Street to 86th Street, including the Arab American Association of New York and the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge. Once, options for traditional Palestinian cuisine were few and far between, if not nonexistent; now, it’s never been easier to sit down for a plate of kibbeh or pick up maamoul cookies on your walk home. The mere presence of spots such as Al-Aqsa Bakery, Tanoreen, and Ayat enable Palestinians to embrace their culture outside of their home.

Shadin Hamdan, the owner of Kanafa Cups, at one of her pop-ups for Ramadan. | Photo by Jenna Masoud

“We wanted to stand out as Palestinians. We didn't want to hide as just another Middle Eastern restaurant,” says Ayat Masoud, who opened Ayat with her husband, Abdul Elenani, and is a cousin of Hamdan’s. “Palestinian culture has literally two main elements: family and food. [Our culture] is still very much thriving in existence, and we'd like to share it with everybody. People shouldn't be offended that we don't want to be hushed.”

In Brooklyn’s Little Palestine, solidarity pervades, especially for gatherings. When Hamdan hosts a Kanafa Cups pop-up in her father’s restaurant, Mr. Bagels Cafe, for Ramadan, all of the familiar faces are there to break fast. On Nakba Day, which commemorates the day the majority of the Palestinian people were displaced from their homeland, Palestinians flock to the streets of Bay Ridge to participate in a rally. They throw their country’s flag into the air and don its colors, celebrating their resistance and calling for the liberation of Palestine. Everyone works together to observe the day: a local Palestinian-owned tire shop supplies the flatbed used as a stage for protestors’ speeches, while community members paint faces and slice up watermelon (the fruit’s colors have made it a symbol for the Palestinian flag). But beyond the celebrations, every day in Bay Ridge’s Palestinian community is an illustration of a community united, despite the world’s best efforts to keep them apart. “It's like having a huge extended family all the time that you stay in contact with, and it's beautiful,” Kiswani says. “We have a little piece of Palestine; things aren't normally like this in the US, but back home, in most Arab countries, that sense of community, that sense of we're accountable to each other, is there. And there's a piece of that here in Bay Ridge also.”

