Enjoy More Than Just Jazz at the New Louis Armstrong Performance Center in Queens

While he’s known for his New Orleans roots, Louis Armstrong, the African American jazz trumpeter and iconic American musician famous for hits like “What a Wonderful World,” eventually settled down in Corona, Queens in 1943. And together with his Bronx-native wife, Lucille, resided there until his death in 1971 (his final resting place is in nearby Flushing).

Now a National Historic Landmark and designated the Louis Armstrong House Museum, the couple’s former home opened to the public in 2003, offering visitors access to Armstrong’s archives and a glimpse into the nondescript 2-story residence, known for its Japanese-style garden and stylish interior—including colorful wallpaper and mirrored bathrooms—which Lucille helped keep intact until her death in 1983.

And on the 80th anniversary of the couple moving onto the block, the artist’s legacy will further be preserved on 107th Street in Corona with the debut of the The Louis Armstrong Center.