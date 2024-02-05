Lock In 353 Days of Good Fortune With These Lunar New Year Celebrations in NYC

Chop Suey Club's Lunar New Year party | Photo by @kirstenbanal, photo courtesy of Chop Suey Club Chop Suey Club's Lunar New Year party | Photo by @kirstenbanal, photo courtesy of Chop Suey Club

For many Asian cultures across the world, Lunar New Year marks a celebrated and sacred turning of a new leaf. This year, February 10 kicks off the Year of the Wood Dragon. Regarded as the strongest of the twelve Chinese zodiac signs, the dragon promises prosperity and good fortune as people harness the mythical creature’s intellect, determination, and bravery. Along with traditional celebrations like money in red envelopes, lively dancing, and home-cooked family meals, the city’s vibrant AAPI community is buzzing with ways to ring in the new year. From all-you-can-eat dim sum to lion dances and tea egg demos, here’s how to celebrate Lunar New Year in NYC.

Chop Suey Club's Lunar New Year party | Photo by @missjanemok, photo courtesy of Chop Suey Club

Where to Shop Small This Lunar New Year in NYC Cibone x Eriko Nagata Floral Design Studio February 10–11

Greenpoint, Prices vary

A bouquet of auspicious flowers sets the mood for top tier Lunar New Year. NYC-based Eriko Nagata Floral Design Studio pops up with a temporary flower market at Japanese lifestyle shop Cibone. Curated on the spot by the Japanese flower artist herself, take home a bouquet of traditionally lucky flowers like peonies, pussy willows, and chrysanthemums. Afterwards, explore the rest of the offerings at the 50 Norman building like the Japanese soup stock store Dashi Okume, as well as the Japanese- and French-melded restaurant House. Wing on Wo & Co. Through February 29

Chinatown

Holding the title for the oldest continuously operating store in Manhattan’s Chinatown, Wing on Wo & Co. is an undisputed New York City institution. With a five-generation-long legacy, some version of the family-run shop has lived on Mott Street since the 1890s. Currently, the store is run by Mei Lum and functions as a seller of porcelain antiques and Asian American cultural goods. To celebrate the new year, Wing on Wo & Co. has invited more than 20 AAPI artists to create and sell functional artwork, like vases, bells, and incense holders, out of its shop as part of the “Power as Infinite” ceramics show. Pieces are available online and in-store. Yu and Me Books Ongoing

Chinatown

After a fire forced Yu and Me Books to temporarily close its storefront last year, owner Lucy Yu was greeted with an outpouring of donations and love from the community. Now, the Asian American, woman-owned bookstore has officially reopened its doors just in time for the Lunar New Year. A haven for Asian storytelling and immigrant narratives, there are swaths of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, graphic novels, and works sourced from the Asian American Writers’ Workshop to help celebrate the new year.

Poon Choi for Lunar New Year at Tolo | Photo courtesy of Tolo

Lunar New Year Dinners and Special Menus in NYC Hana Makgeolli February 8

Greenpoint, Prices vary

Motivated by a dream to expand people’s knowledge of sool (Korean alcoholic beverages) and the sense of community that surrounds it, Alice Jun and John Limb transformed their makgeolli (unfiltered Korean rice wine) business from a startup out of Jun’s apartment to a store and tasting room in Greenpoint. As a special Seollal (Korean New Year) treat, chef Susan Kim of Doshi is posting up at Hana Makgeolli to prepare traditional Korean dishes like mandu tteokguk (rice cake soup with dumplings), bossam (boiled pork), and bindaetteok (mung bean pancake). Tolo February 9

Chinatown, $100

Amid the dim sum palaces, porcelain purveyors, jewelry shops, and well-stocked markets of Chinatown is a recent newcomer to the neighborhood, Tolo. At the helm of the dark and sultry restaurant/wine bar that specializes traditional Chinese recipes melded with newer culinary influences is chef Ron Yan (Parcelle). For the holiday this year, groups of six to 12 guests can feast on Yan’s extravagant prix fixe menu with plates like Jiaozi Dumplings, Lion’s Head Meatballs, Longevity Noodles, and a communal Poon Choi (lobster, scallops, prawns, bean curd, vegetables). The meal is also paired with wines curated specifically from past dragon years. Romeo’s x Nom Wah February 10

East Village, $25

If Romeo (we’re talking Leo DiCaprio’s character from the 1996 cult classic Romeo + Juliet) were to design a bar in the East Village in 2024, it would be Romeo’s. Illuminated by hot pink hues and a projection of romantic movies on loop, this spot gives off that coveted “if you know, you know” vibe. As the cocktail bar teams up with Nom Wah dim sum parlor, locals can drop by for an all-you-can-eat Lunar New Year-themed spread. Pair heaps of dim sum with inventive cocktails like the Pistachio Mai Tai or a Coconut Whiskey Ginger.

