Where to Watch Tonight's 4th of July Fireworks in NYC

Grand Ferry Park

Grand St

This cozy waterfront spot in Williamsburg isn’t the clearest spot to view fireworks, but the crowds are a bit calmer (personal space!!), so you won’t need to get there as early (around 8:30pm should be fine), and you can still look up and enjoy the colorful display.

South Street Seaport

19 Fulton St

Festivities at the seaport begin at 5pm, so get there early to enjoy a huge selection of local food trucks, beer, live music, and crystal-clear fireworks views beginning around 9:20pm.

An apartment rooftop

Your place, your friend's, that guy from Bumble? Whatever!

If you have access to one, this is probably your best bet. All the space you could want! And no one but your friends around to judge you for drinking a box of rosé all by yourself.