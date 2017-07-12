How to Get the Best View of the Final Manhattanhenge of 2017

New Yorkers have one last chance this year to catch Manhattanhenge, the twice-a-summer solar phenomenon in which the sun aligns perfectly with the New York City grid.
Manhattanhenge gets its name from a portmanteau of the NYC borough where the phenomenon is experienced and Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England believed to have been built itself to align with the winter and summer solstices. It is one of the best and worst aspects of living in NYC. The sunset is breathtaking and makes for incredible photos, but also inevitably leads to many terrible people running into the middle of traffic -- you know, for the 'Grams! Seriously, though, it's a nightmare for NYC cabbies.
Should you want to contend with 47,000 other people for Instagram likes, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to catch the best views of the final Manhattanhenge sunset of the year:
When
The final Manhattanhenge of the year kicks off on Wednesday, July 12, at 8:20pm. HOWEVER, it’ll only be a half-disk sunset that day (as in you can only see half of the sun), so your best bet for those choice Instagram photos is on Thursday, July 13 at 8:21pm, when it’s a full-disk.
Where
According to a guy named Neil deGrasse Tyson, the best views of Manhattanhenge are at 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th Streets, with the best cityscape views coming on the East side. Just head to those streets and look West. It's that easy!
It goes without saying that you can expect crowds, so be sure to get there early. The NYC American Museum of Natural History recommends arriving at least an hour early. Good luck!
