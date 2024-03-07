Millennials Are Throwing Dance Parties That Go from 5 to 10 pm

When you’ve lived in New York City for close to a decade, it just naturally happens: All your favorite going out spots slowly make you feel like you’re the chaperone at a high school dance. You’re there, but it’s not for you anymore. So, what if there was an actually cool place to spend your Saturday nights where 20-year-olds have been overheard saying, “I think we’re too young to be here.” Ergo, the creation of Matinée Social Club, the nightlife version of an early bird dinner. Held at bars around NYC, these disco dance parties catering towards millennials have been given the stamp of approval from New Yorkers looking to let loose and get home early—specifically, in an environment that prioritizes experiencing joy over looking cool.

Owner of Joyface, Jennifer Shorr, and founder of Matinée Social Club, Mike Vosters | Photo by Lanna Apisukh for Thrillist

The idea for Matinée originally materialized a few months ago as a way to get 34-year-old founder and roaming DJ Mike Vosters’ friend group together amid busy schedules and steadily earlier bedtimes. “Everyone has more responsibility. Some people are married, some people have kids. I wanted to build a safe space for my friends to listen to the music we like, with the people we like—I’ll call them seasoned partiers. As we’re all in our thirties, we needed a bit more reasonable hour that we could agree on,” explains Vosters. We all know how this goes. Slowly but surely, being in bed at a reasonable hour is a non-negotiable. Hence, a major draw to these parties. Matinée is held on Saturdays between the hours of 5 pm–10 pm, so in theory, everyone can be home by 11 pm or earlier. With the help Joyface bar owner Jennifer Shorr and her team, Matinée is mainly hosted at her ’70s-themed, East Village bar. Here, lighting effects, coffee tables (which quickly become popular surfaces for dancing above the fray), a disco ball, fireplace, and waterbed create a kiki-in-a-retro-living-room aesthetic.

From the second the doors open at 5 pm, Matinée partiers make the most of their Saturday night. The first hour or so is what Vosters considers “cocktail hour.” As revelers start to fill up the space, the music—DJ’d by Vosters and Sean Doe—slowly starts becoming groovier. At 7 pm, pizza is served, giving dancers a second wind. Around 8 pm, the party is at its peak. Bubble guns and confetti cannons set off intermittently throughout the night are the cherries on top of the vibey cake. Obviously, the music plays a huge role in establishing the ambiance. Think OutKast, Spice Girls, Madonna, and lots of disco. “We do different decades and genres, but the core theme is sparking overwhelming joy. We have lots of love songs, a lot of big diva vocals. The environment of Joyface is very accepting, so I think the space lends to the community and the music,” Vosters says.

Matinée Social Club party at Joyface | Photo by Lanna Apisukh for Thrillist

What’s most special about Matinée is that, even though it specifically caters to millennials, all ages are drawn to the concept and welcome to attend. From Gen-Z’ers interested in a chiller weekend to Boomers who miss cutting a rug, a good party doesn’t discriminate by age. “What’s really surprised me is usually, in nightlife, people are trying to be too cool. But, all of the photos from our parties are just of people smiling. It’s simply people that seem so happy,” muses Vosters. “People of all ages, races, backgrounds enjoying the time.” Tickets to upcoming Matinée fetes have been selling out in as fast as three minutes. Has New York City found a way to satiate that seemingly insatiable pursuit of joy? For those looking for a good time sans any sceney nonsense, the answer is yes. From 20 to 80, losing yourself on the dance floor is always good for the soul.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.