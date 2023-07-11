Maxwell Social Club Goes Beyond a Glorified Working Space with Evening Hours and Communal Cooking

“It takes a lot of energy to maintain friends in the city,” Litwak tells Thrillist, “and we think by building a common watering hole, people can really feel like they belong in a spot.”

But, what exactly does it take to qualify as a member at Maxwell Social? According to Fuchs, the key criteria they search for is “serious people who don’t take themselves too seriously.” While that might seem like a tricky characteristic to practice pre-interview, the lack of specificity lets each applicant approach the interview in a unique way. While building up Maxwell Social, it’s been a goal for membership to be “cross-generational and cross-industry,” adds Litwak. “We want to make sure that this doesn’t end up a one-dimensional club.”

Another distinguishing factor for the downtown community is its evening-only operation hours. Open Thursdays from 6 pm–11 pm plus Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm–1 am, the goal is to refrain from falling into the anti-social trope of “a glorified co-working space,” says Litwak. Instead, members can immerse themselves in a headphone-free space to spark connection.