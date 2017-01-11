Meet NYC's Matchmakers, Because Not EVERYONE Is on Tinder

Erika Kaplan, Three Day Rule

All over NYC

Clients tend to range in age from 25-65, but any specific age range is accommodated.

Fees: $7,500 for six months or $5,000 for three months

Key strategies:

Vet the client: "We really take the time to get to know our clients. We will develop personal relationships with them and take it offline. We do check-ins in person, we call, and we text. We develop a trust where our clients feel like we are friends of theirs. Also, we make sure that they look like their photos."

NO blind dates: "We show photos of clients to potential matches and vice versa. A lot of services treat it like a blind date, but we only let people go on dates when they know what the other person looks likes. No catfishing allowed. We don’t want to set you up with someone you’re not interested in. We’re not here to waste your time."