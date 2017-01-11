Texting Is Now Officially Art: The Museum of Modern Art Will Display the Original Set of Emojis

The next time anyone gives you a hard time for including one too many eggplant or ghost emojis in your texts, you can now officially respond by saying, “I’m just communicating through art.”

The Museum of Modern Art has acquired the original set of 176 emojis to add to its permanent collection, and they will greet visitors in the museum’s lobby starting in December. The symbols, which were created by Japanese mobile provider NTT DoCoMo in 1999, are a far cry from the detailed smileys, animals, and poop (or is it chocolate ice cream?) that have become central to how we communicate today. They actually more closely resemble hieroglyphs on a roll of papyrus with their bluntly primitive lines and shapes. A middle-school-aged texter might even mistake them for cave paintings.