The Most Beautiful Streets in New York City

Grace Court Alley, Brooklyn Heights

There’s a section off Hicks Street in Brooklyn Heights between Joralemon and Remsen where two short streets break off on either side -- that’s Grace Court, and Grace Court Alley (both are approximately the same length, but it’s clear which one is the “alley”). Grace Court boasts the church and fancy brownstones, and the end of the block overlooks the water, which may seem more alluring (skyline views! A polluted river!), but Grace Court Alley is full of old New York history, as well as some pretty envy-inspiring architecture. The dead-end street (which is capped off by one very French countryside-looking carriage house) was originally a private family-owned horse stable, and got its name in 1847 after Grace Church was built across the street. Now instead of horses, the street is populated with multi-million dollar townhouses, most of which still sport old iron hay cranes. Though taking a walk down the alley may feel like you’re invading private property, the street is very much open to the public (and if a resident notices you lingering too long, just tell them very confidently that you’re looking for horse ghosts). -- Lucy Meilus, New York Editor