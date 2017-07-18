The Most Beautiful Places in New York You Didn't Know Existed

Though it tends to live in the shadow of the city’s gargantuan skyscrapers, New York State is home to a vast array of beautiful mountain ranges, cascading waterfalls, gardens that rival the best of Europe, and thousands of miles of hiking trails. And while Sheep’s Meadow may be a great place to catch up with thousands of your closest friends on a sunny Sunday afternoon, these are some of the most beautiful places in the state that aren’t on everybody’s radar -- yet.
Triphammer Falls
Ithaca
While there are plenty of beautiful college campuses in the world, not many students get to pass a 55-foot cascading waterfall on their way to class, as Cornell students do. Triphammer Falls, consisting of two drops, is located in the heart of the college’s Ithaca campus. Even more picturesque, the base off the falls is accented by an abandoned power station set back against the falls.
Bannerman Castle
Pollepel Island/Newburgh
When Brooklynite Francis Bannerman VI’s army-surplus business grew too rapidly to be contained in New York City, he did what any entrepreneurial Scottish immigrant would do in the early 1900s and built a castle on an island in the Hudson to contain the extra inventory, plus a smaller residential castle for comfort. After Bannerman’s death in 1918, a gunpowder explosion in 1920, and a handful of other unfortunate events, the castle was left in ruins. Left almost untouched -- except by the hands of time and graffiti artists, the charmingly dilapidated castle is easily accessible from NYC (via Metro-North), boat, or kayak.
Whiteface Mountain Steps
Wilmington
If the ancient steps of the Great Wall of China are a bit out of reach this summer, consider the stone path up Whiteface Mountain Stairway Ridge Trail the Adirondacks’ not-so-ancient alternative. Steep and slippery at times, the .2 mile man-made path is nearly as photogenic as the natural landscape it’s build around. And on a day with heavy, low hanging clouds, the photos might just convince someone you’ve trekked to Machu Picchu. (Or not.)
Stonecrop Gardens
Cold Spring
Like a Monet painting come to life, Stonecrop Gardens is the lifeblood of two horticulture-loving New Yorkers who dreamt of sharing their plants with the masses. Sine opening to the public in 1992, it’s offered guests an immersive experience with nature that dramatically transforms from bright, popping primary colors in the spring to crisp and muted tones in the fall -- pumpkin spice not included.
Robert H. Treman State Park Lower Falls
Ithaca
When it’s 80+ degrees out, any swimmable body of water will do -- but why settle for the basics when Ithaca is home to a swimming hole with cascading waterfalls and a diving board? Robert H. Treman State Park offers 9 miles of hiking trails and 12 waterfalls -- Lower Falls claims the diving board and most popular swimming hole -- making it an easy place to get some exercise before cooling off.
Ausable Chasm Bridge
Ausable Chasm
Nicknamed the “Grand Canyon of the East,” Ausable Chasm offers just about every outdoor activity you could want: rafting, rock climbing, tubing, biking, and all of those other nature-y tourist traps that are OK in the wilderness. To get the ‘Gram, a sunset photo of the Ausable Chasm Bridge is the way to go, unless you have a waterproof camera to get the action shots in the river below.
Sodus Bay Lighthouse
Sodus Bay
Casting light to the seaman on Lake Ontario, the original Sodus Bay Lighthouse was commissioned by Congress in 1824. After years of deterioration, the lighthouse was replaced in 1871, serving ships and sailors for 80 more years. Now refurbished and transformed into a maritime museum, it’s far dreamier than anything Nicholas Sparks could conjure up.
Mt. Colden and Avalanche Lake
North Elba
A difficult hike, but a crowd-favorite for experienced hikers, the Avalanche Pass and Avalanche Lake Trail open up some of the most spectacular views of the Adirondacks. An adventurous hike up wooden ladders, across bridges, and over ski trails, this journey is popular in the summer and with snowshoers in the snowy months. Either time of the year, be prepared for a tough hike and some rewarding views.
Giant Ledge
Shandaken
Giant Ledge doesn’t crack the top 50 highest points in the Catskills, but this 3.2 mile roundtrip hike is still one of the most popular routes in the region. It’s easy to see why, considering the trail winds around eight scenic lookout spots, is home to two lively campgrounds, and even has the option to continue on another, more advanced trail up Panther Mountain.
Boldt Castle
Alexandria Bay
In 1900, George Boldt, then manager of the Waldorf Astoria, began building a six-story castle on Heart Island in the Saint Lawrence River as a lavish gift to his wife. After Mrs. Boldt’s death in 1904, the castle was unfinished and left to wither away before being bought and renovated in the ‘70s. Today it remains in perfect condition, with opulent stained glass windows and a restored Kestrel 1892 steam yacht, and even serves as an official Port of Entry into the United States for guests boating over from Canada.
Castle Rock
Blue Mountain Lake
Everyone knows the world looks better from above, and one of the most beautiful views in New York is found 700 feet up, on the top of Castle Rock. A mostly gentle, mile-and-a-half hike up Castle Rock Trail ends with sweeping views of Blue Mountain Lake and her large, timbered islands.
Sonnenberg Gardens
Canandaigua
Somewhere between Marie Antoinette’s Gardens of Versaille and the Queen of Hearts' croquet ground in Alice in Wonderland is the Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park. The 50-acre estate, open from May until the end of October, is an Instagrammer’s dream with bright flowers, historic buildings, moonlight strolls, and, most important, a location smack in the middle of the Finger Lakes wine region.
Mushroom House
Pittsford
Taking the idea of “retreating to nature” to a whole new level, the Mushroom House was built in the early ‘70s and designed not to look like a mushroom (it does), but the stem of a Queen Anne’s lace flower. Blend naturally into the woods around it, the collection of four “pods” equals out to 4,168 feet and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. If galavanting around the Mushroom house isn’t enough, this whimsical fungi house is currently available to rent.
Eternal Flame Falls
Orchard Park
Like most waterfalls, this one located in Erie County’s Chestnut Ridge Park consists of, er, falling water -- 30 feet of it, to be exact -- but it’s also home to a small grotto behind the cascading water with an active “eternal flame,” or natural gas spring that’s usually burning. Though the flow of the waterfall is subject to the rain and the seasons, the gas from the eternal flame never stops flowing.
Chimney Bluffs
Huron
Formed from many years of erosion, Chimney Bluffs State Park offers up a massive wall of jagged and pointed mud cliffs on the shore of Lake Ontario. More like Mordor than Western New York, the park has over 4 miles of trails to hike and climb, giving visitors the chance to live out that Lord of the Rings fantasy.
Caumsett State Park
Huntington
Originally built in 1921 as a lavish and self-sufficient English-style estate -- the place had its own electrical supply -- the grounds and its buildings were eventually handed over to the state of New York and transformed into a nature lover’s paradise situated on a peninsula jutting out on the Long Island Sound. Today, at over 1,500 acres, the park offers a diverse variety of activities and experiences: hiking, bird-watching, polo, fishing, and even scuba diving opportunities.
