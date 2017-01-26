The MTA Is Raising Subway Fares Again. Here's What We Want in Return.

Dear MTA,

Let’s be up-front: You've gotten quite a bit done, recently. The long-awaited Second Ave subway is finally open (partially), and every underground station now has Wi-Fi and cell phone service. And hey, we get that transporting nearly 8 million people every day in America's busiest, toughest city is no simple task.

But if you’re going to hike fares on us again -- raising the cost of a weekly MetroCard from $31 to $32 and the monthly price from $116.50 to $121 (the base fare remains unchanged at $2.75 for a single ride) -- we’re going to have to ask for some more stuff in return. In exchange, we can promise to duck the turnstile less often, and maybe even stop blaming you for all of the world's problems. Here are some improvements we’d like to see moving forward: