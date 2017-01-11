Why the Return of NYC's Worst Subway Line Is Good News for Riders

For weeks now, the MTA has been trumpeting the return of the W train. Signs posted throughout the subway system portray its comeback like it’s some star-studded Broadway musical revival. Today, it’s back. After a six-year hiatus, the old yellow-line train is rumbling again from the Astoria-Ditmars stop in Queens down to Whitehall St in Lower Manhattan.

If you didn’t miss it, or didn’t even notice it was gone, there’s a good reason for that.

Prior to its retirement in 2010, the W was the worst-rated train in the entire city. “It’s important to remember that the service was pretty bad,” says Jaqi Cohen, campaign coordinator for the Straphangers Campaign. The transit-rider advocacy group annually ranks the city’s various subway lines based on MTA performance data.