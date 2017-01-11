The Best NYC Neighborhoods to Move to When the L Train Shuts Down

Downtown Brooklyn

Average one-bedroom: $3,000/month

Downtown Brooklyn often gets forgotten in the hype surrounding nearby neighborhoods like Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, and Fort Greene. But the area is flush with new development and luxury buildings. While it doesn’t have the same charms of its neighbors, it’s only a matter of time before the cocktail bars and distressed mirrors make their debut.

“Downtown Brooklyn looks like an old commercial neighborhood that is in decline but might make a comeback. It has a lingering decay that gives it a patina that makes it more like a fringe neighborhood,” says Chris Rounick, licensed real estate agent with Compass. “It sits in the bull's-eye center of hot neighborhoods but often gets passed over because it’s such a commercial area. But it’s booming with development and is a great value proposition because developers are competing with each other to push this inventory of rentals.”