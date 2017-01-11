Things People From NJ Are Sick of Hearing From the Rest of the Country

"Is it dangerous?"

Parts of it, sure. Just like most places in the country. Yes, Newark has some bad parts. And yes, Camden is one of the most dangerous places in the country. But if you don’t know how to travel smartly and avoid dangerous situations, you’re going to do pretty poorly basically everywhere -- not just Jersey.

"I've been there a few times."

Honestly, this conversation probably isn't going anywhere good or interesting.

"Ever run into Snooki?"

Just like Jersey Shore in general, NJ has thankfully managed to mostly cut ties with this one. Having said that, I am about 89% sure I once passed her on the Turnpike. She was driving very slowly in the fast lane and I couldn't just sit there. Of course, it could have just been some other tan girl driving a white Mercedes. (And for the record, Snooki is from Marlboro, New York!!!).