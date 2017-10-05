Where to Go Apple Picking in New Jersey This Fall

related 10 Secret Hikes You Need to Take Near NYC

Riamede Farm Chester If you’re looking for a more peaceful and simple apple-picking excursion, look no further than Riamede Farm. The farm’s straightforward approach to apple picking means a more serene outing and better time appreciating Mother Nature’s gifts in the form of over 34 apple varieties spanning over 68 acres. The farm recommends calling ahead of time if you’re looking to get specific information about which apples are available for picking. Apple picking, as well as cutting your own pumpkin off the vine, is offered daily, with hayrides on the weekends.

Alstede Farms Chester In addition to apple picking, Alstede Farms also offers a myriad of fall activities including a corn maze, hayrides, live entertainment, and evening bonfires. Visitors are also welcome to pick their own pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, and potatoes. U-Pick is offered daily, with prices and admission varying depending on when you visit. The farm also has a market selling homemade baked goods and ice cream, produce, dairy, and wine.

Wightman Farms Morristown Fall comes alive on the weekends at Wightman, with a variety of activities to choose from including apple picking, a corn maze, games, and a pumpkin slingshot. Depending on how you want to spend your day at the farm, visitors have a few admission packages to choose from. Seven dollars will grant you apple-picking admission along with a tote bag for your haul, or you can splurge for the Ultimate Farm Experience, which, for $20 will get you a hayride, pumpkin picking, apple picking, access to the corn maze and other games, and a donut.

Battleview Orchards Freehold Owned and operated by four generations of the Applegate family (really), this farm offers apple and pumpkin picking to visitors daily through October, with hayrides available on weekends. Be sure to check out the farm’s Facebook page to get up-to-date information on pricing (apples and pumpkins are sold by the pound) and see which variety of apples are available for picking, or peruse the farm’s many apple recipes to make sure you are getting the best use out of your haul.

related Where to Go Apple Picking Near NYC This Fall

Terhune Orchards Princeton Apple picking is available daily at Terhune, and on the weekends the farm celebrates the harvest season with a farm festival with live music, food, corn and hay bale mazes, and wagon rides. Admission to the festival is $8, but there is no admission fee to those who are just looking to partake in apple picking. Check out the farm’s apple guide to find out what’s available for picking, and to see what apple varieties are best for eating, cooking, and baking. Pumpkin picking, cut-your-own flowers, barnyard animals, and a winery with tastings on the weekends are also available.

Eastmont Orchards Colts Neck Another farm that keeps things on the simpler side, Eastmont Orchards offers apple picking daily through the end of October. Apples are priced by the pound, and visitors can also pick pumpkins, gourds, or purchase specialty honeys and jams. Check out the farm’s Facebook page to get updates on which apples are available for picking, and be sure to look over its recipe page, which includes tips and secrets to baking the best apple pie.

Giamarese Farm & Orchards East Brunswick On top of 12+ varieties of apples available for picking, Giamarese Farm & Orchards also offers pick-your-own pumpkins though the end of October and pick-you-own collard greens through late October-December. Apples and pumpkins are priced by the pound ($1.99 and $.69 respectively). The farm is open daily through the end of October, and has a slew fall harvest festivities on the weekends, including hayrides, a corn maze, and food vendors. In addition to picking your own produce, the farm also sells mums, corn stalks, gourds, and specialty goods in its market.

Melick’s Town Farm Califon & Oldwick With over 20,000 apple trees, Melick’s Town Farm claims to be the largest fruit grower in New Jersey. It offers two different orchards to choose from; one in Califon and another in Oldwick, meaning visitors have a collective 250 acres and over 20 varieties of apples to choose from, with picking available through the first week of November. Horse-drawn wagon rides, barnyard animals, and fresh baked goods are featured at the Califon location, with homemade apple cider (along with cider press demonstrations) and hard cider available by the bottle, can, glass, or growler available at the Oldwick location.

related Every Reason You Need to Visit the Hudson Valley This Fall

Sun High Orchards Randolph Enjoy picking apples and pumpkins daily through the end of October at Sun High. Produce is priced out by the pound and guests will receive a complimentary bag for picking apples. Hayrides are offered on the weekends, with mums, corn stalks, and fall decorations available for purchase. Picnic tables are also accessible to those who wish to pack a lunch, though visitors may prefer to grab something from the market kitchen, which offers soups, salads, homemade ice cream, baked goods, and hot spiced cider.

VonThun Farms South Brunswick Open daily through Halloween, VonThun Farms’ South Brunswick location offers a lineup of fall activities including apple and pumpkin picking, a corn maze, hayrides, lawn games, and barnyard animals. Apples are sold at $1.99 per pound, and pumpkins at $.69 per pound. If you’re looking to stretch out your day into the evening, VonThun Farms also offers moonlight corn maze visits and campfire rentals with s’mores kits. Check out the farm’s website to get more information about pricing and evening activity packages.