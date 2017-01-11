Everything You Need to Eat, Drink, See, and Do in Asbury Park This Summer

Asbury Park used to be known for nothing more than Bruce Springsteen and the fact that it was a largely abandoned Jersey town. In spite of its storied musical history (more on that later), Asbury Park was, for years, the one beach spot you didn’t go to for a relaxing Shore weekend. But that all changed in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, thanks to an influx of artists and people from the LGBT community who had been trickling in since the ‘50s.

In addition to lots of great LGBT events, Asbury Park is full of rooftop bars, cool hotels, great restaurants, and of course, plenty of music. This summer, step outside your regular beach town comfort zone and check out Asbury Park -- especially now that you have this definitive guide to everything you need to eat, see, and do there.