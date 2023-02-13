Take a Class at the Hottest and Coolest New Workouts in NYC
New Yorkers are obsessing over high-intensity climbing sessions and boxing studios with nightclub vibes.
In a city where workout culture flourishes, New Yorkers are always on the hunt for the next hottest exercise trend. And while we’re obsessed with our city’s crew of fitness classes for the physical benefits they provide, there’s also the added bonus of a huge boost to our mental health.
While we’d be remiss not to mention longtime hotspots like Barry’s Bootcamp, SoulCycle, and Orangetheory Fitness, we’re spotlighting some of the newer and less-known gems spread throughout the city. From high-intensity climbing sessions to a boxing studio that feels like a nightclub, here are 8 workout classes perfect for switching up your exercise routine.
GRIT BXNG
With celeb investors that include the Mr. 305, also known as Mr. Worldwide or Pitbull, GRIT BXING is a full-body workout class that combines boxing, treadmills, and weights. Over the course of 50 minutes, guests will complete nine rounds of exercises under nightclub-like lights and pumping beats. But, what’s really garnered the gym’s viral TikTok presence is the post-class decompression. With a cocktail menu that includes drinks like Electrolyte Margaritas and Kale Martinis, GRIT BXING welcomes athletes to bond with their classmates at the on-site Grit Bar, as well as at events like singles mixers, boozy brunches, and astrology nights.
AARMY
One of the most recent hotspots that everyone can’t stop buzzing about is Aarmy. The brainchild of fitness expert Akin Akman, the concept here dials in on strength, conditioning, and mental health through music-based cycle and bootcamp classes led by motivational (but decidedly tough) instructors. Also, if you’re looking to test the waters before picking up a membership, your first session is free. Afterwards, if you find yourself hooked like so many others, classes can be attended online via Zoom or in person.
Aqua Studio
A saltwater pool is at center focus at this three-story fitness center in Tribeca. Heated to a comfortable 84 degrees, slip into the water at Aqua Studio for personal training or small group classes that include aquacycling, cardio, breathwork, strength conditioning, stretching, and meditation. Additionally, the studio offers a selection of “land classes” which challenge participants to tone, stretch, and body sculpt. Afterwards, unwind within the spa-like amenities.
Dogpound
From HIIT and boxing to pilates and strength conditioning, Dogpound is the place to go if you’re determined to level up your physical fitness. Based on five brand pillars—teamwork, positivity, authenticity, passion, and philanthropy—the team at Dogpound promotes a sense of community for all that drop by. Additionally, at both the NYC and Los Angeles locations, athletes can opt for one-on-one personal training, where instead of just one trainer, there’s a team of three that work together to help attain your fitness goals.
Humming Puppy
Since opening their NYC outpost, the Australia-born Humming Puppy has drawn devoted regulars who can’t get enough of the peaceful shala (a sanskrit word for “home,” where students practice vinyasa flows). Within the 40-mat studio, yogis will immediately latch on to the bespoke soundscape called “the Hum,” which plays throughout each session and uses sound frequencies that mimic the earth’s vibrations to encourage a positive headspace. The four classes on the schedule (Mellow Hum, Unified Hum, Dynamic Hum, and Foundation Hum) vary in difficulty and also include the playing of crystal sound bowls plus optional chanting.
ONEYOGAHOUSE
Created by yoga teacher Anna Haddad, ONEYOGAHOUSE is an ethereal beacon of zen in Brooklyn. Characterized by creative sequencing, curated playlists, and a bright open interior, on the calendar you’ll find Iyengar-, Ashtanga-, or Katonah-inspired Vinyasa flows; foundational classes for learning the fundamentals of yoga; breathwork plus meditation courses; and much more. Those who find themselves in Montauk can also drop by Haddad’s other ONEYOGAHOUSE space.
Rise Nation
Challenging your mind and body in a completely new way is the specialty at one of the city’s most talked about workout experiences, Rise Nation. Under the club-like lights that swirl overhead, guests utilize a full-body machine (which we could compare to a super intense Stairmaster) for choreographed climbing. While fun beats and the latest top hits play overhead, the high-intensity 30-minute workouts are accessible for anyone at any stage of their fitness journey, although we definitely recommend that newbies start off with a Level 1 class.
Y7 Studio
With five locations scattered throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, Y7 Studio has created a small hot-power-flow empire in the Big Apple. The hour-long classes are popular for the scattered candlelight ambiance, bumping beats, heated studios (around 80–90 degrees), and welcoming staff. It’s also great to note that during the signature WeFlowHard Vinyasa classes, there is time to flow on your own and practice any poses you feel like your body needs. For those who prefer the comfort of their own apartment, check out the recently launched online yoga program.