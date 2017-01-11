30 New York Landmarks You Need to See Before You Die

Brooklyn

A visit to this 1838 cemetery is like getting the coolest history lesson of your life. Amidst 150-year-old trees and glacial ponds -- a verdant oasis that inspired the creation of Central and Prospect Parks -- lie the answers to basically every Jeopardy question. At Green-Wood, which also happens to be a Revolutionary War site, you’ll find the graves of famous mobsters and civil war heroes, New York mayors, baseball legends, the co-founder of the MET, the inventor of Morse code, Leonard Bernstein, and actor who played The Wizard of Oz.

East Hampton

If you’ve ever lingered before Ocean Greyness at the Guggenheim or One: Number 31, 1950 at MoMA, it’s time you head east to see where the magic happened. In 1945, Jackson Pollock purchased this 19th-century house for $5,000 and remained living and working there until his death in 1956. Whether you’re into art or not, exploring the home of one of America’s greatest painters and getting an up-close look at his life is no small thrill, especially when you stand over his studio floor, which is covered with drip-style remnants from paintings such as Autumn Rhythm, Convergence, and Blue Poles.