Forget ClassPass: These NYC Group Workouts & Classes Are Totally Free

ClassPass's recent price hike from $125 to $190 (a 100% price increase from its original $99 rate) generated about as much discussion as Beyoncé's Lemonade. Whether or not you think it was justified (their reasoning was that NYC studio drop-in rates have grown so high), we can all agree on one thing: working out in New York City is expensive. With fitness studios charging upwards of $35 for a single class, you have to wonder if part of their game plan is to drain your funds completely so you have nothing left to buy food.

The good news? There are plenty of free fitness options out there, if you know where to look. We did the hard work and put them all together for you -- here are eight free fitness options to try out this summer.