Comic Con Invades NYC as Cosplayers Take Over the Streets

Even in its 11th year, NYCC keeps the non-nerd community scratching their heads about whether Halloween has indeed come early or if this is some sort of Santa-Con spinoff. The convention has quickly grown from a place to score deals for your graphic novel collection and back issues of Uncanny X-Men to a massive, multi-media event full of film and TV panels and screenings. But it’s the cosplay community that continues to take the show to the next level of “if-you’re-into-this-really-specific-nerdy-thing, well-then, you-can-find-it-here.”

Still confused? Our advice: enjoy the people-watching, play “Count-the-Harley-Quinns,” and watch out for all the swords. And even if you’ve got no intention of actually going to the convention, you can still enjoy some of these early-bird cosplay standouts, who took to the streets of NYC just as the big event was getting underway this week…