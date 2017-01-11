Lifestyle

Comic Con Invades NYC as Cosplayers Take Over the Streets

By and Published On 10/07/2016 By And Published On 10/07/2016
ninja turtle smoking comic con nyc 2016 cosplayer
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

It takes a lot to turn heads on the subway, and while unleashing a box of worms and crickets most certainly set a new bar for seeing/saying something, straphangers are relatively nonplussed even by the showiest of showtimes. But if you’re heading anywhere near the Hudson Yards station this weekend, you might have to prepare yourself for an actual double-take. The nearly sold-out New York Comic Con is taking over the Javits Center and the 7 Train will be packed with masked vigilantes, caped crusaders, anime fanatics, and every strain of cosplayer that’s been working on their costume since last year’s convention.

Even in its 11th year, NYCC keeps the non-nerd community scratching their heads about whether Halloween has indeed come early or if this is some sort of Santa-Con spinoff. The convention has quickly grown from a place to score deals for your graphic novel collection and back issues of Uncanny X-Men to a massive, multi-media event full of film and TV panels and screenings. But it’s the cosplay community that continues to take the show to the next level of “if-you’re-into-this-really-specific-nerdy-thing, well-then, you-can-find-it-here.” 

Still confused? Our advice: enjoy the people-watching, play “Count-the-Harley-Quinns,” and watch out for all the swords. And even if you’ve got no intention of actually going to the convention, you can still enjoy some of these early-bird cosplay standouts, who took to the streets of NYC just as the big event was getting underway this week…

comic con nyc
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Dr. Strange: Earth's Sorcerer Supreme and ZogSports Ultimate Frisbee Champion

comic con nyc 2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

When your dragon Uber is 10 minutes late and you got seven damn kingdoms to conquer.

comic con nyc 2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Apparently DR has a "No shirt, no shoes, no Shredder" policy.

nyc comic con 2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Headless Rick and Morty haunting the 7 stop.

comic con nyc 2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Best "Construction Worker Costume" or just a construction worker? You make the call!

comic con nyc 2016

Even Gods of War need to moisturize before heading into battle.

comic con nyc 2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

That's so Raven! In fact, it actually is Raven from Teen Titans.

nyc comic con 2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Unicorn-helmeted cosplayers also run (or at least walk) on Dunkin'.

comic con nyc 2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Things are looking up for Spiderman's nemesis Venom, here in mid-transformation.  

comic con 2016 nyc
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Life lesson: when you dress like the Joker you're going to sit alone.

comic con nyc 2016
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Princess Mononoke in the wild.

John Mihaly is the Deputy Cities Editor at Thrillist and hosts a podcast called Galaktacus about all sorts of nerdy things like Comic Con.

Cole Saladino is the staff photographer at Thrillist and often wears his Jon Snow cloak out… for warmth. 

