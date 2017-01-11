Election Day Reminder: 'Ballot Selfies' Are Illegal in New York

Stay away from Instagram on Election Day -- at least until you've finished voting.

A group of New Yorkers is making headlines today after suing the state of New York over this strange law that prohibits voters from showing their completed ballots to anyone else, like sharing it on social media, for instance. According to the New York Daily News, the lawsuit argues that the existing statue violates New Yorkers' constitutional right to free speech.

The lawsuit also serves as a good reminder that taking a so-called ballot selfie is illegal in the first place, punishable by up to a year in jail and $1,000 fine. (Here's a link to the actual law.)