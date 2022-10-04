A Guide to the 2022 Midterm Elections in NYC This November

adamkaz/E+/Getty Images

Even though it's not a presidential election year, politics are still gonna politic—and there are plenty of important reasons why we should get behind that voting booth. While the midterm elections are quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8, don’t sweat it, because there’s still time to get registered and make sure your vote counts. From key deadlines and registration details to information on what you can expect to see on the ballot this year, here’s our guide to voting in NYC.

What are some important dates I need to know? Friday, October 14: Deadline to register to vote

Deadline to register to vote Wednesday, October 19: Deadline to update your address

Deadline to update your address Monday, October 24: Last day for the Board of Elections to receive absentee ballot applications

Last day for the Board of Elections to receive absentee ballot applications Saturday, October 29 to Sunday, November 6 : Early voting

: Early voting Tuesday, November 8: General Election

How do I register to vote in NYC by the October 14 deadline? There are multiple ways to register, but if you have a New York State DMV-issued ID, the easiest is through the state’s official online system via MyDMV. Additional options include: In person : at the DMV; NYS agency-based voter registration centers; or at different board of elections offices located in each borough

: at the DMV; NYS agency-based voter registration centers; or at different board of elections offices located in each borough By mail: download a voter application, print, and send the completed form to: Board of Elections

32 Broadway, 7 Fl

New York, NY 10004-1609 By phone : call 1-866-Vote-NYC to request a voter application before submitting the completed form by mail

: call 1-866-Vote-NYC to request a voter application before submitting the completed form by mail By email: email your mailing address to vote@boe.nyc.ny.us (be sure to state your borough in the subject line) to request a voter application before submitting the completed form by mail Heads-up: all registration submitted by mail (including voter applications originally requested by phone or email) must be postmarked by October 14 and received by October 19

How do I check if I’m already registered to vote? Online via NYC Voter Search or call 1-866-868-3692.

How do I find my poll site? Along with info on your Election District/Assembly District, it will be highlighted on the notice mailed to your home by the NYC Board of Elections. Or you can check online by entering your home address via Find My Poll Site.

When is early voting and how does it work? Whether for scheduling purposes, to avoid long lines, or overall convenience, early voting allows for in-person voting over a nine-day period at your designated poll site ahead of the election on November 8. And FYI, this option has only been offered in New York State since 2019. Happening from Saturday, October 29, to Sunday, November 6, this year, check VoteEarlyNY for more info regarding your home borough.

What’s the deal with absentee ballots, and how do I register? Applying for an absentee ballot to vote by mail requires a specific reason, such as being absent from the five boroughs on election day or being unable to appear IRL at the polls due to illness. The process can be pretty meticulous, so if you plan to apply, take note that the deadline for the Board of Elections to receive applications is October 24 (although we suggest you get started on it ASAP). Be sure to check both New York State Board of Elections (and its tracker); and NYC Board of Elections (and its request tracker), along with these FAQs on NYC Votes for more info, and keep these state deadlines in mind.

How do I vote in person on election day? You can only vote at your designated polling site. Find it by checking your voter registration card that should’ve arrived by mail or also online via Find My Poll Site. Voting hours are 6 am-9 pm. Be sure to bring your voter registration card, and for any further assistance needed, polling workers will be onsite to answer questions.

What are some offices and issues on the ballot? Governor Kathy Hochul (Democrat): Previous Lieutenant Governor and became Governor of New York State in August 2021 after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo.

(Democrat): Previous Lieutenant Governor and became Governor of New York State in August 2021 after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. Lee Zeldin (Republican): NYS Congressman representing Long Island and is backed by the NY Conservative Party. State Comptroller Citywide Thomas P. DiNapoli (Democrat): Current Comptroller of the State of New York first elected in 2007.

Paul Rodriguez (Republican): Previously worked on Wall Street for over 25 years and is backed by the NY Conservative Party. Attorney General Citywide Letitia A. James (Democratic): Previous Public Advocate for the City of New York and current Attorney General of New York since 2018.

Michael Henry (Republican): An attorney with a focus on commercial litigation and creditor bankruptcy. Proposal Number 1, an Amendment: Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022

Authorizes the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, clean energy projects, and more. Proposal Number 2, a Question: Add a Statement of Values to Guide Government

Proposal to amend the New York City Charger with the addition of a preamble aspiring toward “a just and equitable city for all” New Yorkers. Proposal Number 3, a Question: Establish a Racial Equity Office, Plan, and Commission

A proposal to amend the City Charter to: Require citywide agency-specific Racial Equity Plans every two years. Proposal Number 4, a Question: Measure the True Cost of Living

A proposal to amend the City Charter to: Require the City to create a “true cost of living” measure to track the actual cost in essential needs like housing, food, childcare, transportation, and more.

How do I volunteer as a poll worker? Poll workers can earn up to $2,750 for working up to 10 days. Apply here.