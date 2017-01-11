Watch New Yorkers Take Their Pants Off on the Subway... in 20-Degree Weather

On Sunday, while NYC temperatures were in the 20/feels-like-16 range and absolutely no one wanted to be anywhere other than in bed with 45 sweatshirts on, some brave souls hopped on the subway in winter coats, hats, scarves... and no pants.

Improv Everywhere’s annual No Pants Subway Ride, which kicked off 16 years ago, takes place in a number of cities around the world, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, DC, Paris, and more.

Participants are instructed to board subway cars sans pants, pretend they don’t know each other, and act as though nothing out of the ordinary is going on (which... on the NYC subway is not such a hard thing to do). The very first ride in 2002 took place in NYC with just seven participants -- this year, tens of thousands of people all over the world (4,000 in New York alone) de-pantsed in the spirit of "celebrating silliness" (actual mission).