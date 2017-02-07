What $2,250 Monthly Rent Gets You in 12 Neighborhoods Across NYC

It’s a commonly accepted fact that what we spend in monthly rent here in New York City could buy an entire house -- a nice one, at that -- pretty much anywhere else in the country (except maybe San Francisco).

But rent still goes much further in some neighborhoods than in others -- or, at the very least, will secure you a very different type of apartment. In Long Island City, for example, luxury high-rises are easier to come by than prewar brownstones or industrial lofts. And in other corners of New York City, modern comforts (elevators, dishwashers, and high-tech security systems) are readily exchanged for square footage.