Bundle Up, New York! A Bone-Chilling Arctic Blast Is Headed This Way.

Get ahead of the winter weather, though, by studying up on the art of snow shoveling, figuring out where and where not to salt, prepping your pipes, and remembering that the cold affects even New York’s most fabulous pooches. Stay up-to-date with airport delays, PATH train service, and bridge and tunnel status on the Port Authority Advisory Website. And really make it easy on yourself by learning the insider tricks of alternate-side parking, so you don’t have to get out and do it in the snow.

Don’t get too down, though, because this weekend is the perfect opportunity to binge watch the best TV shows of 2016, make reservations for next week at one of New York’s best new restaurants, or even knock out some holiday shopping from the comfort of your bed with our NYC-themed gift guide. Whatever you do, New York, stay warm and follow these winter weather and snow preparation tips!