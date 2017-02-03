NYC Bodegas to Shut Down Thursday in Protest of Trump's Immigration Ban

Yemeni-run bodegas in all five New York City boroughs will temporarily close their doors on Thursday, February 2, in opposition to President Trump’s recent executive order, which banned immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Yemen. The strike will last from 12-8pm, so you’ll still be able to grab your morning coffee and bagel. Organizers say more than 1,000 Yemeni American bodega owners will participate in the protest.

At 5:15pm on Thursday, the strikers plan to rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall and will lead the rally with a public sundown prayer for the Muslim participants. Following the prayer, Yemeni bodega owners and their families will discuss how the immigration ban has affected them.