Actually Cool Things to Do in New York This Holiday Season

Skip Times Square, and watch the NYE fireworks in Prospect Park

Park Slope

There are two places you definitely don’t want to be on New Year’s Eve in NYC: Times Square, and any kind of club. Watching the ball drop is anti-climactic, and most clubs charge exorbitant entry fees (presumably to make you feel like you can’t leave, even when several hundred rowdy out-of-towners have stepped on your toes and poured champagne in your hair). Instead, gather your friends, bundle up, and grab a spot on the Prospect Park lawn. Your view of the fireworks will be completely unobstructed, and your feet, hair, and wallet will thank you.

Cost: Free