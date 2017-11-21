Actually Cool Things to Do in New York This Holiday Season

Above all else, the holiday season in New York means two things: miserable weather, and misery-inducing throngs of camera-happy tourists (demoralizing, both). But while New Yorkers are notoriously good at grumbling, they will still maintain, even in peak tourist season, that this is the greatest city in the world -- and we wholeheartedly agree. Head to Beacon’s Closet, purchase a fabulously hideous Christmas sweater, and try to embrace the spirit. This city is clearly here to help you rock some actual holiday cheer.
Thursday
Nov 23
Skip the family drama, and take yourself out for a Thanksgiving feast
Various locations
For a holiday predicated on just sitting and eating, Thanksgiving can be extraordinarily stressful. There are plane tickets to buy, grandmothers to appease, and pies to bake -- not to mention the fact that most NYC apartments don’t have ovens nearly large enough for a full turkey. Save the money you were planning to spend at Whole Foods, and blow it all on a glorious feast at one of these excellent restaurants instead. Consider it a holiday away from cooking and cleaning. The food will be better, too.
Cost: Varies
Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-24
Various locations
Nothing says Christmas like swimming through crowds for artisanal trinkets you never knew you wanted so bad. And while this may not sound like your ideal afternoon, the pop-up holiday markets at Union Square, Columbus Circle, and Bryant Park have a certain pine-scented charm all of their own. Beneath the twinkling string lights, dozens of independent stalls sell everything you can think of and many things you can’t; we’re talking handcrafted jewelry, vintage threads, gourmet hot chocolate and much, much more. Toss back a few cups of belly-warming mulled wine as well, and you’ll forget about the crowd completely.
Cost: Free to look; everything else will cost you
Friday - Monday
Dec 1-Jan 15
Watch model trains zip through the New York Botanical Garden
New York Botanical Garden
Tower over a scale-model of Midtown Manhattan while you watch locomotives zoom along the half-mile holiday train track in the New York Botanical Garden. Stationed beneath the warm glow of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, the whole thing will run circles around your former (or current) Tonka train set.
Cost: Tickets start at $23
Friday
Dec 1
Ice skate somewhere that's not Rockefeller Center
Prospect Park, Bryant Park, and Central Park
OK, it’s hard to argue that ice skating at Rockefeller Center doesn’t effuse holiday cheer, what with the 90-foot Christmas tree looming over you. But here’s the thing: The rink is quite small, and you’ll probably end up spending most of your time shivering in the cold, waiting to get on the ice, and weighing whether to trip tourists who cross you. Instead, head to one of the city’s other rinks, such as Prospect Park’s LeFrak Center at Lakeside, The Rink at Bryant Park, or Wollman Rink in Central Park.
Cost: Admission is between $0 and $9, plus skate rentals
Friday - Sunday
Dec 1-31
Various locations
Even with your holiday bonus, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to afford much from Tiffany’s and Bergdorf Goodman. Still, it can’t hurt to look. Ogle the window displays in shops like Lord & Taylor, Barneys, Saks, and Bloomingdale’s, where motorized mannequins dance, paper snow falls, and $8,000 fur coats are draped with tinsel.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Dec 2
Stock up on seasonal oddities at an obscure holiday pop-up shop
Greenpoint
If you’re tired of giving everyone you know Starbucks gift cards for the holidays, hit the Atlas Obscura Oddities market. The pop-up shop will take over Brooklyn Bazaar for just one day, so this is your only chance to take care of all your taxidermy needs. Have you seen a pigeon stuffed and mounted before? We thought not.
Cost: Admission is $20
Saturday
Dec 9
Various locations
What’s worse than 35 intoxicated faux Santas boarding your subway car? No, seriously, we really want to know. If you’d like to join the mob of rowdy, costumed New Yorkers reveling in drunken holiday merriment, go ahead; if you’d like to avoid inconveniencing the vast majority of the city, please also go ahead. Hint: the latter is preferred.
Cost: Free (but may cost you your soul)
Sunday
Dec 10
Get a little weird at a House of Yes holiday party
Bushwick
Looking for somewhere to drench yourself in glitter while cage-dancing with a snake beneath a team of aerial performers? Look no further than House of Yes. At this particular HOY holiday party, the venue will be styled to replicate a “poetry brothel” -- naturally, the best place to embrace the holiday spirit. A series of actor-poets in classic bordello garb will burst out in spontaneous eruptions of poetry, amidst the already absurd cast of burlesque dancers and acrobats in drag. Lean into the oddity of it all, and take this opportunity to publicly recite some of your own sad-boy poetry. If attending a poetry brothel is not already on your holiday to-lost, we strongly urge you to reconsider.
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Friday - Sunday
Dec 15-17
Eat, drink, and be merry at a festive Thrillist bash
Industry City
Once you’ve recovered from the House of Yes holiday party, head to Industry City for a slightly more traditional soiree. The repurposed warehouse district will be hosting a holiday market all season long, but for one weekend only, Thrillist will take over the place with its annual Holiday Hideaway. Expect exclusive off-menu dishes from acclaimed local restaurants, a festive photo booth, a gift-wrapping station, and a hair-braiding kiosk… because what could be more Christmassy than letting a stranger braid your hair?
Cost: All activities are free, though food will cost you
Friday - Sunday
Dec 15-31
Bask in the glow of NYC's most over-the-top Christmas lights
Dyker Heights
If you think Rockefeller Center has the city’s most dazzling display of Christmas lights, you have certainly never been to -- or within a 3-mile radius of -- Dyker Heights. When it comes to decorations, the people of this south Brooklyn neighborhood know no limits, unless there’s a power cut. We’re talking houses topped with light-up Santas and giant snowflakes, Nutcracker soldiers on guard in the gardens, and loudspeakers blasting out Christmas carols.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Dec 16
Live out your Eloise fantasy with afternoon tea at The Plaza
Midtown
Even if you love love love Eloise, you probably can’t live the lavish a New York lifestyle she did... but you can get a taste of it with a rawther delightful afternoon tea at The Plaza. Sip fancy rooibos (with pinkies up, of course), and gobble tiny cucumber sandwiches followed by rainbow-colored petits fours -- all served in the opulent Palm Court.
Cost: $70
Saturday - Sunday
Dec 16-17
Take a culinary trip to Scandinavia, without leaving New York
Midtown
Celebrate the holidays Nordic-style with a Julefrokost (basically a Christmas lunch) at Claus Meyer’s Great Northern Food Hall. The menu will be served family-style, featuring traditional dishes including Danish pickled herring with curried dressing and gherkins; crispy pork loin with pickled red cabbage; and house-made gravlax with dill, fennel, and cauliflower.
Cost: Tickets are $50 (drinks are extra)
Sunday
Dec 17
Learn to bake like a boss (before your holiday guests arrive)
Williamsburg
You may have successfully passed off a Trader Joe’s pie as homemade last year, but don’t make it a habit. Instead, you could learn how to actually bake, from the best of the best at Brooklyn Kitchen. Afterwards, it’s polite to tell your Aunt Laurie to watch out, because there’s a new kid in the dessert game this year.
Cost: Classes are $95 with all tools and ingredients included (and you get to take home your creations)
Sunday
Dec 17
Williamsburg
Bowling, like most things, only gets better when you add drinks and a live DJ. At the Brooklyn Bowl holiday party, you can hang by the bar, hit the dance floor while DJ Questlove spins, or devote yourself entirely to knocking down those darn pins. Get there early if you’re hoping to book an alley -- they tend to fill up quickly. Bonus points if you BYO bowling shoes.
Cost: Admission is $12
Monday
Dec 18
Rise to the challenge at a bottomless latke festival
Crown Heights
Whether or not you’re a fan of classic Jewish food (think bagels, lox, and gefilte fish), latkes are undeniably delicious -- who could say no to a fried potato pancake dunked in sour cream or applesauce? Get in the Hanukkah spirit and spend an afternoon eating your way through limitless latkes at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, with plenty of Manischewitz to wash it all down.
Cost: Tickets are $55 with bottomless food and drink included
Tuesday
Dec 19
Overshare at your office holiday party
Various locations
Embrace the inevitable post-party regret and lean into some serious over-sharing with your co-workers, while inappropriately intoxicated at this year’s office holiday.
Cost: A small portion of your dignity
Friday
Dec 22
Don your least attractive knitwear for an ugly sweater holiday party
Midtown
It’s not really the holiday season until you’ve found an occasion to rock your most hideous Christmas sweater in public -- and this Midtown party in the DanceSport ballroom is the perfect place to do it. Gather with friends in their respective pieces of tasteless knitwear, and celebrate turtleneck season in style.
Cost: Admission is $25
Saturday
Dec 23
Watch 'It’s A Wonderful Life' with an Old Fashioned in hand
Williamsburg
Relish the Christmas spirit with a screening of a Christmas classic at Williamsburg’s Nitehawk Cinema, to be paired with an array of cocktails delivered straight to your seat.
Cost: $12, plus drinks
Sunday
Dec 24
http://matzoball.org/our_events/matzoball-nyc/
Schmooze your way into the kvetching heart of a Jewish singleton at the annual MatzoBall, held at Capitale, which brings a whole lot more to a Jewish Christmas Eve than feasting on dumplings and chow-fun in Chinatown. Consider this a golden opportunity to dance, flirt, and (hopefully) please your bubbe with news that you’ll be settling down with a member of the tribe after all.
Cost: General admission is $50; VIP tickets are $75
Thursday
Dec 28
Times Square
It’s only natural that you’d like to block 2017 out of your conscience. We don’t blame you. So head to Times Square and celebrate the demise of the year at Good Riddance Day, an annual event where you’re encouraged to say adieu to your former roommate, the highly embarrassing love letters you sent your ex, and all remnants of 2017’s garbage fire.
Cost: All memories of 2017
Friday
Dec 29
Williamsburg
Join the ranks of Williamsburg’s finest dancers at the ever-popular and eccentrically decorated Baby’s All Right, for an evening of indie pop. In breaks from the dance floor, rehydrate (kinda) with the Green Baby cocktail -- the house homage to Brooklyn’s persistent matcha trend, made with frozen cachaça, pineapple, peach, and that superpowered green tea.
Cost: $10 cover charge
Sunday
Dec 31
Central Park
There’s no better way to part with 2017 than running as fast as you can in the other direction. Ring in the new year with a midnight run around a 4-mile course in Central Park and sprint directly into 2018. Fireworks await you at the end -- proof that you made it out of 2017 alive.
Cost: Entry fees start at $30
Sunday
Dec 31
Skip Times Square, and watch the NYE fireworks in Prospect Park
Park Slope
There are two places you definitely don’t want to be on New Year’s Eve in NYC: Times Square, and any kind of club. Watching the ball drop is anti-climactic, and most clubs charge exorbitant entry fees (presumably to make you feel like you can’t leave, even when several hundred rowdy out-of-towners have stepped on your toes and poured champagne in your hair). Instead, gather your friends, bundle up, and grab a spot on the Prospect Park lawn. Your view of the fireworks will be completely unobstructed, and your feet, hair, and wallet will thank you.
Cost: Free
Monday
Jan 1
Coney Island
Starts don’t come much fresher than a chilling dip in the Atlantic Ocean to kick off the New Year. Join Coney Island’s Polar Bear Club by the West Eighth Street boardwalk for their annual New Year’s Day Plunge to help raise money for local organizations, including the New York Aquarium. Just think, those heart palpitations will be so worth it for the warm, fuzzy feeling you’ll get from doing a good deed. Although that might just be hypothermia setting in.
Cost: $25 suggested donation
